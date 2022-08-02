‘The 4400’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

More classic telly is leaving Netflix in the United States in September 2022 with a show that’s flown under the radar on the streamer. All four seasons of the original The 4400 series will be leaving on September 1st.

Running between 2004 and 2007, the sci-fi series first aired on USA Network. Despite airing on the NBC Universal TV network, the show is actually distributed by CBS Television Ventures (Paramount).

If you’ve never watched the show helmed by René Echevarria and Scott Peters, here’s what you can expect if you do decide to give it a watch:

“4400 people who vanished over the course of five decades suddenly reappear. None have aged, and slowly it’s revealed that they have mysterious powers.”

The series starred Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mahershala Ali, Laura Allen, and Patrick Flueger.

The series first found its way onto Netflix in the United States all the way back in 2013 (almost 10 years ago!) but its license was last reportedly renewed on September 1st, 2019.

Now, however, its time on Netflix is ending with it scheduled to leave the service in full on September 1st, 2022. That’s all four seasons set to leave over the course of 44 episodes.

A removal notice is now showing on the title but Netflix notably left out the removal in its August 2022 “new on Netflix” newsletter.

Where will The 4400 stream after leaving Netflix?

Given that the show is distributed by CBS Television, we expect the series to head over to its natural home of Paramount+ but we don’t yet have confirmation of this.

With that said, older shows from Paramount have sometimes found their way onto AVOD services such as The Roku Channel.

As you may know, the show was recently rebooted for The CW but was sadly canceled after only a single season. As it premiered after 2019, it didn’t come to Netflix as part of an existing TV deal.

We’ll be continuing to keep you posted on all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September 2022 here. On the TV side, the only other big removal announced so far is Major Dad.