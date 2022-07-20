As always with Netflix, content comes and goes all the time, which will again be the case in September 2022. Below we’ll be keeping track of all the TV shows and movies set to expire throughout September.

Because Netflix doesn’t own all of the content on the service, we often see titles come to Netflix for a short period of time before departing for rival services.

Missed any of the removals from Netflix in July 2022? You can find those movies and shows leaving here. We’ve also got the removal guide for August 2022 here.

As always, we typically get notified of removals around 30 days before they happen. We also receive an additional list from Netflix in the month run-up.

You may notice we list dates slightly different from other outlets. We list title removals on the actual removal day as opposed to your last day to watch, which is what other outlets do.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Cliffhanger (1993)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

Halloween (2018)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Major Dad (Seasons 1-4 )

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Premonition (2007)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Departed (2006)

Titanic (1997)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

What will you be checking out before it leaves Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.