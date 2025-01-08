What’s Leaving Netflix UK in February 2025

Leaving Soon from Netflix

Here's your preview of what's leaving the Netflix UK library in February 2025.

Pictured: Yesterday, Shaun of the Dead, Snatch, Hot Fuzz, Happy Gilmore

Some subscriber favorites are scheduled to leave Netflix UK in February 2025, including two from Britain’s beloved Cornetto trilogy.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2025. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our February list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2025:

  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)
  • Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 1)
  • Black Money Love (Season 1)
  • Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse (1 Season)
  • Brian Banks (2018)
  • Click & Collect (2018)
  • The Fairly Odd Parents (1 Season)
  • Grace: The Possession (2014)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • Holmes & Watson (2018)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007)
Hot Fuzz Whats Leaving Netflix Uk This Week

Picture: Hot Fuzz – Universal Pictures

  • The Interview (2014)
  • The Intruders (2015)
  • Ladies in Black (2018)
  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (1 Season)
  • November Criminals (2017)
  • Poms
  • Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Shaun Of The Dead Whats Leaving Netflix Uk This Week

Picture: Shaun of the Dead – Universal Pictures

  • Snatch (2000)
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015)
  • Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
  • Time (2021)
  • Unauthorized Living (2020) N
  • Welcome to the Punch (2013)
  • Yesterday (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on February 7th, 2025:

  • Deadwater Fell (1 Season)
  • Kill Thy Neighbour (1 Season)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in February 2025? Let us know in the comments below!

