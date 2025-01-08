What’s Leaving Netflix UK in February 2025

Some subscriber favorites are scheduled to leave Netflix UK in February 2025, including two from Britain’s beloved Cornetto trilogy.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2025:

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 1)

Black Money Love (Season 1)

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse (1 Season)

Brian Banks (2018)

Click & Collect (2018)

The Fairly Odd Parents (1 Season)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

The Interview (2014)

The Intruders (2015)

Ladies in Black (2018)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (1 Season)

November Criminals (2017)

Poms

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

Time (2021)

Unauthorized Living (2020) N

Welcome to the Punch (2013)

Yesterday (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on February 7th, 2025:

Deadwater Fell (1 Season)

Kill Thy Neighbour (1 Season)

