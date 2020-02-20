‘7SEEDS’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix March 2020

Time has flown since 7Seeds part one dropped on Netflix, but eight months on we finally have confirmation that part two arrives March 2020. With no delays in sight let’s discuss what’s going to happen part two of 7Seeds.

7Seeds is a Netflix Original anime based on the manga of the same name by author Yumi Tamura. The manga debuted in November 2001 and would feature in Flowers magazine. Just over 16 years later and the manga came to a close in July 2017. To the surprise of many, an anime adaptation never arrived for the popular manga despite a large demand from the fanbase. The studio behind the development of 7Seeds is Gonzo who are well known for their on work on other franchises such as Hellsing, Afro Samurai, and Rosario + Vampire.

When a group of astronomers correctly predict that Earth would be hit by a meteorite, the leaders of the world draft a plan to ensure the survival of humanity. The Seven Seeds project will take a select group of young individuals from each country and will be cryonically preserved so they can survive the impact from the meteor. It would be determined by a computer that Earth is can support human life and will revive each group. Upon awakening, the group of survivors is greeted to a hostile unknown world, devoid of human life.

7Seeds Part 2 Netflix Release Date

Our previous prediction was that part two would be arriving in Spring 2020 and we’re correct. Part two is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on March 26th, 2020.

7Seeds Part 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/07/2019)

With the series split into parts rather than seasons, it was only a matter of time before it was announced that 7Seeds would be returning.

Does the story warrant a Part 2?

At the time of writing, there are a total of 179 chapters in the manga. Already around 83 chapters have been covered in the anime which is far more than many were expecting. With another 96 to go, Part 2 would likely cover the remaining chapters.

Many fans will be disappointed by this. With the nature of the story and character development, 7Seeds could easily be adapted into more than just 2 parts.

How did subscribers react to 7Seeds?

Opinion on the anime series has divided the fanbase online. One of the larger issues taken by the fanbase is the art style difference between the manga and the anime:

So, I finished the 7SEEDS anime.. here are some of my thoughts: First, they covered 83 chapters in 12 episodes which not only made it feel rushed, but gave no time for characterization or emotional development for the viewers feel any sort of connection to the characters. — ℒ࿐ (@virtualhunny) June 28, 2019

7Seeds anime is announced: YES! The manga is fantastic, so the anime should be too! After the trailer: Eh…The animation sucks but the story should be strong enough to handle that. After 3 episodes: I can’t believe I’m dropping this. The anime is so bad. #7seeds pic.twitter.com/L7OX1OQi5R — Reclusive Busybody (@RecWand) June 28, 2019

The 7 seeds anime is such a bad adaptation in every single sense of everything. This manga relied on time, on your own psychology, and many details that made it extremely good, but the anime just shoves it away like fuck. — ️‍ V I V I ️‍ (@_meowmoiselle) June 29, 2019

Can we expect to see a part 3?

As we discussed above part one covered an extensive and surprising number of chapters in part one, and part two is expected to cover most if not all of the remaining source material.

It would be a shame if 7Seeds is covered across 2 parts, as there is a ton of missing story beats from the manga that the anime has left out. To give the anime the story justice, 7Seeds should last longer, but sadly that decision isn’t up to us.

Would you like to see more of 7Seeds? Let us know in the comments below.