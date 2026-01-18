Canceled ABC Sitcom ‘Suburgatory’ Coming to Netflix US in February

Chatswin is finally opening its gates to Netflix subscribers. We have learned that all three seasons of the cult-favorite ABC comedy Suburgatory are heading to Netflix US for the first time next month.

This acquisition marks yet another win for fans of 2010s network comedies. Following the recent success of similar WB-produced sitcoms like The Middle and 2 Broke Girls on the platform, Netflix has secured the rights to this satirical gem that originally aired from 2011 to 2014. Yes, Warner Bros. Television was behind the series even though it aired first on Disney’s ABC.

We can confirm that the complete series (Seasons 1-3 – all 57 episodes) of Suburgatory will be available to stream on Netflix US starting Friday, February 13th, 2026. It’s been mostly away from streaming as of late, although its most recent home has been on The Roku Channel.

What is Suburgatory about?

Created by Emily Kapnek, the single-camera comedy follows George Altman, a single father who panics after finding a box of condoms in his teenage daughter Tessa’s room. Desperate to get her away from the corrupting influence of New York City, he moves them to the manicured, plastic-perfect suburb of Chatswin.

Who is in the cast?

The show boasts a stacked cast of comedy veterans and breakout stars:

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tessa Altman.

(Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tessa Altman. Jeremy Sisto (FBI, Clueless) as George.

(FBI, Clueless) as George. Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Dallas Royce.

(Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Dallas Royce. Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) as Dalia Royce.

(Mr. Robot) as Dalia Royce. Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Noah.

(Resident Alien) as Noah. Allie Grant as Lisa Shay.

as Lisa Shay. Chris Parnell and Ana Gasteyer (SNL) play the over-the-top suburban parents, Fred and Sheila Shay.

Will you be moving to Chatswin with the Altmans on February 13th? Let us know in the comments below!