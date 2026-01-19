What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2026

Welcome along to your updated early look ahead at the new movies and series planned for release on Netflix throughout February 2026. Below, we’ll explore all the latest Netflix Original titles on the way, as well as the licensed titles we know are coming.

Coming to Netflix in February TBD

Agents of Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – Korean reality game show.

– Korean reality game show. In The Mud (Season 2) Netflix Original – Argentinian drama series.

– Argentinian drama series. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 8) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series taking F1 fans behind the scenes of the drama that unfolds during the 2025 season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Copshop (2021) Netflix Original (?) – Neo-noir action thriller from director Joe Caranahan (The Rip) with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder starring. Note: Netflix is labeling this a Netflix Original currently. Although it was picked up exclusively in some international regions, it’s just licensed in the US

– Neo-noir action thriller from director Joe Caranahan (The Rip) with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder starring.

Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story (2025) – Lifetime movie about a nurse who risks her life to save her patients, family and neighbors during the wildfires that ripped through California.

– Lifetime movie about a nurse who risks her life to save her patients, family and neighbors during the wildfires that ripped through California. Heartland (Season 18) – One of the newest seasons of the Canadian feel-good ranch drama.

– One of the newest seasons of the Canadian feel-good ranch drama. Independence Day (1996) – Sci-fi classic with Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum. Aliens arrive on Earth and start blowing things up. Roland Emmerich directs.

– Sci-fi classic with Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum. Aliens arrive on Earth and start blowing things up. Roland Emmerich directs. Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Japanese drama series.

– Japanese drama series. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) – Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick are among the cast for this late-night comedy about two immature brothers who hook up with schemers for their sister’s wedding.

– Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick are among the cast for this late-night comedy about two immature brothers who hook up with schemers for their sister’s wedding. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) – One of Robin Williams’ defining roles, a Dad disguises himself as a Nanny to spend more time with his kids following a court order limiting his visitation.

Night at the Museum Collection Night at the Museum (2006) Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Soda Master (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Japanese comedy-drama series.

– Japanese comedy-drama series. Terry McMillan Presents: Forever (2024) – A veteran in search of a fresh start falls for a devoted single mom — but winning her heart means becoming a man her daughters can count on. Starring Taye Diggs and Meagan Good.

– A veteran in search of a fresh start falls for a devoted single mom — but winning her heart means becoming a man her daughters can count on. Starring Taye Diggs and Meagan Good. Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love (2024) – Lifetime movie starring Gracelle Beauvais and Vaughn W. Hebron. An acclaimed chef returns home to care for her ailing aunt and reconsiders her future after falling for a younger man who shares her passion for cooking.

– Lifetime movie starring Gracelle Beauvais and Vaughn W. Hebron. An acclaimed chef returns home to care for her ailing aunt and reconsiders her future after falling for a younger man who shares her passion for cooking. The Way Home (Season 3) – Hallmark Channel’s penultimate season of its drama series starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Apollo 11 (2019) – Documentary on the famous historic 1969 landing on the moon with exclusive footage and audio recordings.

– Documentary on the famous historic 1969 landing on the moon with exclusive footage and audio recordings. Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers (Season 1) – Cartoon kids series making the jump from YouTube to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Honey Don’t (2025) – Margaret Qually and Aubrey Plaza headline this LGBTQ+ comedy about a private eye who probes the death of a potential client.

– Margaret Qually and Aubrey Plaza headline this LGBTQ+ comedy about a private eye who probes the death of a potential client. Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Night Court (Seasons 1-3) – A revival reboot of the comedy where judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Stone from the original 1980s sitcom, follows in her father’s footsteps by working in a Manhattan court in the small hours of the morning.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Alone (Season) – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. Is It Cake? Valentines (2026) Netflix Original – A single standalone episode for the reality series where contestants try to hoodwink judges as to whether their creations are cake or not.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Cash Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original – French comedy-drama series. When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns, and start holding up banks.

– French comedy-drama series. When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns, and start holding up banks. Samuel (Season 1) – Viral animated series from French creator Émilie Tronche.

– Viral animated series from French creator Émilie Tronche. Search Party (Seasons 1-5) – HBO Max original series starring Alia Shawkat and John Reynolds.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4) Netflix Original – The return of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the iconic lawyer who is facing an uphill battle defending himself this season.

– The return of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the iconic lawyer who is facing an uphill battle defending himself this season. Unfamiliar (Season 1) Netflix Original – German mystery thriller series. When the past catches up with two former spies, their biggest challenge isn’t car chases, shootouts or fistfights — it’s telling each other the truth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Overboard (2018) – Romantic comedy with Anna Faris.

– Romantic comedy with Anna Faris. Queen of Chess (2026) Netflix Original – Documentary on the chess phenom Judit Polgár, who battles skepticism, sexism, and champion Garry Kasparov to claim her place among the game’s all-time greats.

– Documentary on the chess phenom Judit Polgár, who battles skepticism, sexism, and champion Garry Kasparov to claim her place among the game’s all-time greats. Salvador (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish mystery drama series. On a night of violent clashes, an ambulance driver learns his daughter is involved with hooligans. When things spiral, he’ll stop at nothing for answers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Colossal (2016) – Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis star in this sci-fi film abut a New York party girl who has returned to her hometown because she thinks she’s connected to a mega-monster.

– Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis star in this sci-fi film abut a New York party girl who has returned to her hometown because she thinks she’s connected to a mega-monster. Matter of Time (2026) Netflix Original – Music documentary on Eddie Vedder’s Seattle benefit concert.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – Live-action remake of the DreamWorks animated movie. Directed by Dean DeBlois with stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast.

Motorvalley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian sports drama film set in the world of motorsport.

– Italian sports drama film set in the world of motorsport. This Is I (2026) Netflix Original – Japanese drama film starring Haruki Mochizuki and Tae Kimura.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Lead Children (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Polish drama series about a young doctor discovering that children living near a smelting plant are suffering from lead poisoning. She puts everything on the line to save them.

– Polish drama series about a young doctor discovering that children living near a smelting plant are suffering from lead poisoning. She puts everything on the line to save them. Love Is Blind (Season 10) Netflix Original – Reality dating competition series returns.

– Reality dating competition series returns. State of Fear (2026) Netflix Original – Brazilian action drama.

What I Like About You (Seasons 1-4) – Amanda Bynes stars in this teen sitcom, which will make its Netflix debut in the US following other regions’ rollouts in January.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new show from the creator of Derry Girls. Three lifelong friends embark on a chaotic quest.

– A new show from the creator of Derry Girls. Three lifelong friends embark on a chaotic quest. Million Follower Detective (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese mystery drama series. Detective Chen Chia-jen races to unmask Baba the Witch, the viral tarot reader who accurately predicts the deaths of influencers.

– Taiwanese mystery drama series. Detective Chen Chia-jen races to unmask Baba the Witch, the viral tarot reader who accurately predicts the deaths of influencers. The Black Phone (2021) – Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke headline this popular horror film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

A Father’s Miracle (2026) Netflix Original – Mexican drama about a devoted father who is wrongfully imprisoned leaving his daughter to fend for herself.

– Mexican drama about a devoted father who is wrongfully imprisoned leaving his daughter to fend for herself. Joe’s College Road Trip (2026) Netflix Original – New spin-off to Madea from Tyler Perry, focusing on her brother Joe’s road trip with sheltered grandson.

Museum of Innocence (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish adaptation of the world-renowned novel by Orhan Pamuk set in 1970s Istanbul.

– Turkish adaptation of the world-renowned novel by Orhan Pamuk set in 1970s Istanbul. Suburgatory (Seasons 1-3) – Teen sitcom series starring Jeremy Sisto and Jane Levy. Manhattanite George Altman and his teen daughter move to a bucolic suburb, but something about the Altmans’ new neighborhood doesn’t seem quite right.

– Teen sitcom series starring Jeremy Sisto and Jane Levy. Manhattanite George Altman and his teen daughter move to a bucolic suburb, but something about the Altmans’ new neighborhood doesn’t seem quite right. The Art of Sarah (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Korean mystery series about a relentless detective searching for the truth after a body turns up beneath Seoul’s luxury strip. Starring Shin Hae-sun and Lee Jun-hyuk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple (New Episodes) – Classic anime series.

– Classic anime series. Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10) – Classic sci-fi series from MGM Television.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

The Night Agent (Season 3) Netflix Original – Gabriel Basso is back as Peter Sutherland in this globetrotting third season of the adaptation of the popular book series.

– Gabriel Basso is back as Peter Sutherland in this globetrotting third season of the adaptation of the popular book series. The Swedish Connection (2026) Netflix Original – In this little-known true story, a Swedish bureaucrat becomes an unlikely war hero as he attempts to save Jewish lives during the darkest days of WWII.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Firebreak (2026) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller about a young girl who disappears into the forest during a devastating fire.

Strip Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adam Scott, Janelle James, and Keith David will voice in this new adult animated series. Uptight lawyer Lincoln Gumb, who is too boring to win cases in Vegas, teams up with local magician/hedonist Sheila Flambé to bring some flash and pizzazz to the stupidest cases the city can throw at them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) – Scarlett Johansson headlines this latest entry in the long-running dinosaur franchise.

