Classic Warner Bros. Series ‘Everwood’ and ‘What I Like About You’ Heading to Netflix Internationally

The early 2000s are calling, and Netflix is picking up the phone. Continuing the avalanche of titles from Warner Bros. Television currently hitting Netflix globally (including the Us), the streamer is adding two beloved series from The WB era to its international library later this month: the heartfelt family drama Everwood and the fan-favorite sitcom What I Like About You.

Both shows are arriving as part of the deepened licensing relationship between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television. However, unlike some recent additions, these two titles are skipping the United States, at least for now, and heading exclusively to international territories. This ramp-up comes as Netflix is actively buying Warner Bros. and its assets. It’s happening at quite the speed as we reported yesterday, HBO Max series Search Party is set to arrive on Netflix US, and Smallville is making its first appearance on Netflix in international regions.

We have confirmed that these two classic series will be available to subscribers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and select European regions (including France and Germany), and you will receive both complete series this month.

Everwood (Seasons 1-4)

Release Date: Thursday, January 15th, 2026

Episodes: 89

Before he was the mega-producer behind the Arrowverse and Riverdale, Greg Berlanti created this quiet, emotionally resonant drama that ran from 2002 to 2006. It remains one of the most critically acclaimed shows to ever air on The WB.

Following the sudden death of his wife, world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Andy Brown (played by the late Treat Williams) abruptly packs up his life in Manhattan and moves his two children to the idyllic, small mountain town of Everwood, Colorado.

What I Like About You (Seasons 1-4)

Release Date: Tuesday, January 20th, 2026

Episodes: 86

Just five days after Everwood drops, Netflix will lighten the mood with this criminally underrated sitcom that originally aired from 2002 to 2006. Like Everwood, it originally aired on The WB, which would later become The CW.

Set in New York City, the series follows the lives of two sisters with vastly different personalities. Val Tyler (Jennie Garth) is a responsible, Type-A public relations executive whose organized life is thrown into chaos when her impulsive, energetic teenage sister Holly (Amanda Bynes) moves in with her.

What about the US?

As of this writing, neither Everwood nor What I Like About You have been scheduled for a Netflix US release in January. Both shows are currently available on other platforms stateside (though Everwood currently resides on Prime Video). However, as we’ve seen with other WB titles, international availability can often a precursor to a US debut.

Which of these are you looking forward to: The emotional drama of Everwood or the laughs of What I Like About You?