Home Netflix News

Classic Warner Bros. Series ‘Everwood’ and ‘What I Like About You’ Heading to Netflix Internationally

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments
What I Like About You Releasing On Netflix

Picture: Warner Bros. Television

The early 2000s are calling, and Netflix is picking up the phone. Continuing the avalanche of titles from Warner Bros. Television currently hitting Netflix globally (including the Us), the streamer is adding two beloved series from The WB era to its international library later this month: the heartfelt family drama Everwood and the fan-favorite sitcom What I Like About You.

Both shows are arriving as part of the deepened licensing relationship between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television. However, unlike some recent additions, these two titles are skipping the United States, at least for now, and heading exclusively to international territories. This ramp-up comes as Netflix is actively buying Warner Bros. and its assets. It’s happening at quite the speed as we reported yesterday, HBO Max series Search Party is set to arrive on Netflix US, and Smallville is making its first appearance on Netflix in international regions.

We have confirmed that these two classic series will be available to subscribers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and select European regions (including France and Germany), and you will receive both complete series this month.

Everwood (Seasons 1-4)

Release Date: Thursday, January 15th, 2026
Episodes: 89

Everwood Cast

Picture Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Before he was the mega-producer behind the Arrowverse and Riverdale, Greg Berlanti created this quiet, emotionally resonant drama that ran from 2002 to 2006. It remains one of the most critically acclaimed shows to ever air on The WB.

Following the sudden death of his wife, world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Andy Brown (played by the late Treat Williams) abruptly packs up his life in Manhattan and moves his two children to the idyllic, small mountain town of Everwood, Colorado.

What I Like About You (Seasons 1-4)

Release Date: Tuesday, January 20th, 2026
Episodes: 86

Just five days after Everwood drops, Netflix will lighten the mood with this criminally underrated sitcom that originally aired from 2002 to 2006. Like Everwood, it originally aired on The WB, which would later become The CW.

Set in New York City, the series follows the lives of two sisters with vastly different personalities. Val Tyler (Jennie Garth) is a responsible, Type-A public relations executive whose organized life is thrown into chaos when her impulsive, energetic teenage sister Holly (Amanda Bynes) moves in with her.

What about the US?

As of this writing, neither Everwood nor What I Like About You have been scheduled for a Netflix US release in January. Both shows are currently available on other platforms stateside (though Everwood currently resides on Prime Video). However, as we’ve seen with other WB titles, international availability can often a precursor to a US debut.

Which of these are you looking forward to: The emotional drama of Everwood or the laughs of What I Like About You? Let us know in the comments!

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Netflix's Indian Top Gun is Coming: Everything We Know About 'Operation Safed Saagar' Article Teaser Photo

Netflix's Indian Top Gun is Coming: Everything We Know About 'Operation Safed Saagar'
Baby Einsteins' Ocean Explorers Making Jump from YouTube To Netflix in February 2026 Article Teaser Photo

Baby Einsteins' Ocean Explorers Making Jump from YouTube To Netflix in February 2026
'Black Mirror' Renewed At Netflix Beyond Season 7; But Will It Be A Full Season 8? Article Teaser Photo

'Black Mirror' Renewed At Netflix Beyond Season 7; But Will It Be A Full Season 8?
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Filming Ends February 2026 & Everything Else We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Filming Ends February 2026 & Everything Else We Know So Far

Recommended from What's on Netflix

A Deep Dive Into The Library Netflix Will Acquire With Warner Bros. & HBO

A Deep Dive Into The Library Netflix Will Acquire With Warner Bros. & HBO

Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. Including HBO Max, HBO Plus Film & TV Division

Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. Including HBO Max, HBO Plus Film & TV Division

Why Netflix Is Moving To Buy Warner Bros, And Why The Streamer Broke Its Own Rules

Why Netflix Is Moving To Buy Warner Bros, And Why The Streamer Broke Its Own Rules

The 5 Biggest Franchises Netflix is Picking up from Warner Bros.

The 5 Biggest Franchises Netflix is Picking up from Warner Bros.