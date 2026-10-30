Ahead of ‘Possible Love’, Netflix is Adding Six Lee Chang-dong Movies Plus ‘Heartbeat’ in November 2026

Ahead of the release of Possible Love, Netflix has confirmed it will premiere Lee Chang-dong’s 2022 short film Heartbeat, set in the same cinematic universe on November 2, 2026. The streaming service is also bringing several of the acclaimed director’s previous films to the platform.

Heartbeat is a South Korean short-film directed by Lee Chang Dong, who has directed Netflix’s upcoming and critically acclaimed Possible Love. The short was released in 2022, at the 23rd Jeonju International Film Festival.

When is Heartbeat coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Heartbeat will be released on November 2, 2026.

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Alongside Heartbeat, Netflix has reported it will also be releasing Lee Chang Don’s previous films Green Fish (1997), Peppermint Candy (2000), Oasis (2002), Secret Sunshine (2007), Poetry (2010), and Burning (2018).

What is the plot of Heartbeat?

Netflix has released a synopsis for Heartbeat:

Young protagonist, Cheol (Kim Geon-u), from beginning to end. Aware that his mother suffers from depression, Cheol grows anxious when she does not answer her phone and rushes home. As the audience watches Cheol running nonstop, fearing that something may have happened to his mother, they share the child’s pure devotion and anxiety, ultimately left with a lingering sense of sorrow.

Who are the cast members of Heartbeat?

Kim Geon U plays Cheol. The young actor has previously starred in TV shows such as The Uncanny Counter, Extraordinary You, The Nokdu Flower, and Blind. He has also starred in films such as Sinkhole and Re-Born.

Jeon Do Yeon plays An Mi Ok, the mother. She reprises her role as An Mi Ok in Lee Chang Don’s film Possible Love. She previously starred in Netflix projects such as Crash Course in Romance, Kill Bok Soon, The Price of Confession, Mantis, and Good News.

Sul Kyung Gu plays Choi Ho Seok, the father. He reprises his role as Choi Ho Seok in Lee Chang Don’s film Possible Love. He has also starred in several other Netflix projects, including Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, Kill Bok Soon, The Whirlwind, Mousetrap, Mantis, and Good News.

Are you going to be watching Heartbeat on Netflix? Let us know us in the comments below!