From PUBG to Diablo: Every Video Game Adaptation Netflix Is Making Right Now

Netflix’s video game ambitions have never been bigger. What started as a handful of animated adaptations like Castlevania and Arcane has grown into a full-blown strategy, with live-action blockbusters like Assassin’s Creed and Gears of War now in the mix, major new partnerships with SEGA and Blizzard signed in the last few months, and Donald Glover stepping up to adapt PUBG. Below, you’ll find every confirmed video game adaptation we know to be in the works at Netflix, 13 in total, along with where each one stands.

Before we look into what’s coming next, let’s remind ourselves of what video games Netflix has already adapted in the past:

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Arcane

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Castlevania & Castlevania: Nocturne

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Devil May Cry

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Dragon’s Dogma

Dragon Age

Exploding Kittens

Fate 4pocolypse

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Ninokuni

Onimusha

Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars

Resident Evil

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Sonic Prime

Tekken: Bloodline

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Trivia Quest

Upcoming Video Game Adaptations

A few notes on this one, previously we’d included a few other adaptations, but they’ve been canceled or are thought to be inactive. The Division, we did get confirmation that all plans had been scrapped, for example. Beyond Good and Evil is thought to no longer be moving forward, and while Far Cry was once in development at Netflix (first announced in June 2021), that property is now being adapted at FX/Disney instead. Sticking with Ubisoft, Skull and Bones was another one thought to be in the works at Netflix, but that’s been inactive for a while. Another one that’s gone quiet since its initial 2018 announcement is a live-action movie adaptation of Carmen Sandiego. Mega Man is in the same boat.

Steve Blackman was on board to adapt Horizon: Zero Dawn into a series, although that’s been scrapped and is now in the works as a movie at Sony Pictures.

We won’t be including the League of Legends adaptation Arcane on this list in any great detail, despite a spin-off of some kind known to be in the works, which we were told by a source will cover Iron & Chains.

We’re also not covering returning seasons of existing adaptations in detail, but for the record: Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has a second season on the way, and Devil May Cry will wrap up with a third and final season.

Assassin’s Creed

Showrunners: Roberto Patino and David Wiener

Pilot Director: Johan Renck

Studio: Ubisoft Film & Television / Netflix

Cast: Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhaan Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Sean Harris, Youssef Kerkour, Louis McCartney, Mirren Mack, Ramzy Bedia, and Corrado Invernizzi

Genre: Action / Adventure, Historical Drama

Expected Netflix Release Date: Late 2027

It has been a long time coming, but Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s flagship stealth-action video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed, has now wrapped filming.

First announced all the way back in 2020, the massive project navigated a very lengthy development cycle, which included the departure of original showrunner Jeb Stuart in early 2023. However, a formal series order was officially placed in July 2025, bringing new showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener on board to steer the ship.

Cameras rolled in Rome on March 9th, 2026, with the production based out of the legendary Cinecittà Studios, and the seven-month shoot wrapped in mid-October 2026. While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the setting, production listings place the first season in Ancient Rome during the early reign of Emperor Nero, which would make it the first Assassin’s Creed story to tackle the era.

Here is the official logline for the 60-minute serialized epic:

This high-octane thriller is centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.

Behind the camera, acclaimed director Johan Renck (best known for HBO’s Chernobyl) directed the pilot episode.

In front of the camera, Netflix and Ubisoft have assembled a stellar international ensemble. Character names are still being kept under wraps, but Toby Wallace leads a cast of series regulars that includes Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, and Nabhaan Rizwan. They’re joined in recurring roles by Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Sean Harris, Youssef Kerkour, Louis McCartney, Mirren Mack, Ramzy Bedia, and Corrado Invernizzi.

Given the massive scale of the shoot and the predictably heavy VFX and post-production requirements associated with a franchise like this, we expect this historical epic to leap onto our screens sometime in late 2027 at the absolute earliest.

You may also remember that Adi Shankar was once rumored to be attached to an animated series, though there’s no proof this ever got off the ground.

BioShock (AKA: Rapture)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Writer: Michael Green

Producers: Roy Lee, Doug Davison, Cameron MacConomy, and Strauss Zelnick

Production Studios: Take-Two Interactive, Vertigo Entertainment, and Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi / Fantasy, Action / Adventure, Video Game Adaptation

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Would you kindly grab your diving suit? The long-awaited live-action film adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2007 video game BioShock is still very much alive at Netflix!

Hollywood has been trying to crack a BioShock movie since the 2010s, with various directors (including Gore Verbinski) attached over the years. However, the project finally found a permanent home at Netflix, enlisting Hunger Games and I Am Legend director Francis Lawrence to helm the project, alongside a script by Oscar-nominated writer Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049).

While the project has faced a few hurdles—including Hollywood strikes, script rewrites, and budget adjustments—we recently got a highly encouraging update. In February 2026, producer Roy Lee sat down with Collider to confirm the film’s current trajectory.

Lee explained that Lawrence’s busy schedule is the primary reason for the delay, as the director has been hard at work on the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk and the next Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. However, once post-production wraps on the latter around September 2026, Lawrence’s focus will shift directly back to Rapture.

Even more exciting for fans of the franchise, Lee teased that Netflix and game publisher Take-Two Interactive are coordinating a massive multimedia drop. “I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game,” Lee revealed.

The most recent update we’ve got is that Netflix recently (April 2026) renewed copyright registrations for Bioshock, covering the first two main games, plus Bioshock Infinite and the book: Bioshock: Rapture.

With post-production on Sunrise on the Reaping now behind Lawrence, the next milestones to watch for are casting, which Lee has said Netflix hoped to finalize before the end of 2026, and a production start in early 2027 although the most recent updates make that look increasingly unlikely to happen.

Crazy Taxi

Writers: Dan Gregor and Doug Mand

Producers: Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher (Original Film), and Toru Nakahara (SEGA)

Production Studios: SEGA, Original Film, and Netflix

Genre: Live-Action, Comedy, Action, Video Game Adaptation

Format: Feature Film

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Ya ya ya ya ya! One of the most recognizable arcade games of the late ’90s is getting the big-screen treatment at Netflix. Announced in September 2026 as the headline project of a new multi-title deal between Netflix and SEGA, the live-action Crazy Taxi movie is being pitched as a comedy inspired by the game’s chaotic, ramp-jumping, clock-racing spirit.

The project is in very familiar hands. Producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film, alongside SEGA’s Head Producer Toru Nakahara, are the exact team behind Paramount’s billion-dollar Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise. Penning the script are Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the writing duo behind the 2025 reboot of The Naked Gun.

Moritz and Ascher have said the film is being made for the fans who played the original on Dreamcast, while Nakahara promised something “hilariously crazy.” The timing isn’t accidental either: SEGA has a new game, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, scheduled for 2027, and this partnership mirrors how the Sonic films have been used to fuel the wider franchise.

No director or cast has been announced yet.

Diablo

Production Studios: Blizzard Entertainment and Netflix

Genre: Animation, Dark Fantasy, Action / Adventure

Format: Animated Series

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Stay a while and listen. After years of rumors, false starts, and one very messy lawsuit, an animated series based on Blizzard’s legendary dungeon crawler is officially back in development at Netflix.

The announcement came not from Netflix but from Blizzard president Johanna Faries, who confirmed the project on stage at the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2026 in September. Beyond the fact that it’s animated and that “more details will be shared in the future,” Blizzard is keeping its cards close to its chest. There’s no animation studio, showrunner, logline, or release window attached yet.

For those who don’t know the history, this project has been a long time coming. Reports of Netflix anime adaptations of both Diablo and Overwatch first surfaced back in 2018 and 2019, with former Activision Blizzard Studios co-president Nick van Dyk even listing the Diablo series as being in pre-production on his LinkedIn profile. Both projects then stalled after Activision Blizzard sued Netflix over the poaching of its CFO, Spencer Neumann, souring the relationship between the two companies for years.

Interestingly, the Diablo series is reportedly separate from the wider Xbox licensing package mentioned at the top of this article, so its fate isn’t tied to whether that deal comes together. There’s no word yet on whether Overwatch is also getting a second chance.

Gears of War

Director: David Leitch

Writer: Jon Spaihts

Producers: Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (87North Productions)

Studio: The Coalition / Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi / Fantasy, Action / Adventure, Video Game Adaptation

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

For over a decade, a live-action Gears of War movie languished in “development hell” at various studios, including New Line Cinema and Universal. In 2022, Netflix announced it was working on the property.

Here is the official logline for the upcoming film adaptation:

A planet is on the brink of societal collapse when a threat in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust take humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

If you want high-octane action, Netflix has hired the right team. Acclaimed action director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) officially signed on to helm the project in 2025. Penning the script is Oscar-nominated writer Jon Spaihts, best known for co-writing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.

Recently, in April 2026, producer Kelly McCormick of 87North Productions shared an exciting update with Esquire regarding the script’s progress, confirming that the team is heavily focused on the emotional core of the story rather than rushing to meet a release date.

“It’s a rich universe with incredible scale, emotion, mythology, and action, so our focus has always been on getting it right rather than rushing it,” McCormick told the outlet. “The project is moving well, and we’re writing diligently right now. That stage is so important… you’re not just adapting a game—you’re building a cinematic experience that honors what people love while also standing on its own as a great film.”

Because the script is still actively being written, no official casting announcements have been made just yet. (Though we all know Dave Bautista has been very openly campaigning for the role of Marcus Fenix for years!)

The movie was in addition to an animated series that was announced alongside the initial movie back in 2022, though we believe that the animated series is no longer in active development.

Magic: The Gathering

Showrunner / Writer: Terry Matalas

Director: Patrick Osborne

Art Director: Simon Rogers

Production Studios: Hasbro Entertainment, Wizards of the Coast, DIGIC Pictures, and Netflix

Genre: Adult Animation, Epic Fantasy, Action / Adventure

Format: CG-Animated Series

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Tap your lands and get ready. Netflix’s adult animated take on the world’s biggest trading card game has had one of the longest and strangest journeys of any project on this list, but it’s finally taking shape.

The series was first announced way back in 2019 with the Russo Brothers attached and a planned 2022 launch. That version quietly vanished, and in September 2024, Netflix confirmed a completely new creative team had taken over. Now steering the ship as showrunner and writer is Terry Matalas, best known for Star Trek: Picard and 12 Monkeys, with Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne (Feast) directing.

At the 2025 Annecy Animation Film Festival, Netflix revealed Budapest-based DIGIC Pictures as the animation studio, a CG powerhouse best known for its video game cinematics on titles like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, as well as its work on Prime Video’s Secret Level. Netflix’s Director of Adult Animation, Dylan Thomas, described the show as an “epic fantasy saga” following three powerful planeswalkers across infinite worlds, with fan-favorite characters Nahiri and Ajani confirmed to feature.

Netflix promised to show more in 2026, and the series was once again name-checked as part of its active slate in the October 2026 PUBG announcement, so this one is very much alive.

PUBG

Director / Writer / Star: Donald Glover

Writer: Stephen Glover

Executive Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Michael Schaefer (NEON TV), Fam Udeorji (Gilga), and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee (LV3H)

Production Studios: KRAFTON, LV3H, NEON TV, Gilga, and Netflix

Genre: Live-Action, Action, Drama, Video Game Adaptation

Format: Series

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Winner winner, chicken dinner. The biggest name yet to join Netflix’s video game slate arrived in October 2026 when the streamer announced a live-action series adaptation of PUBG: Battlegrounds, with none other than Donald Glover on board to write, direct, executive produce, and star.

For the uninitiated, KRAFTON’s PUBG launched in 2017 as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and is the game that globally popularized the battle royale genre, dropping 100 players onto an island and shrinking the map until only one is left standing. It holds seven Guinness World Records, and KRAFTON is now pushing the franchise into original entertainment through its new entertainment arm, LV3H, which is involved in development and production on the series.

Glover is joined by his brother and longtime Atlanta collaborator Stephen Glover, who will write and executive produce. Michael Schaefer (NEON TV), Fam Udeorji (Gilga), and LV3H’s Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee round out the executive producer list.

This isn’t the first time PUBG and Netflix have been linked. KRAFTON announced an animated project with Adi Shankar back in 2021 that was widely reported to be heading to the streamer, but that one has gone quiet, and the new announcement makes no mention of it.

No plot details, additional casting, or production timeline have been revealed. With the project only just entering development, we wouldn’t expect this one before 2028 at the earliest.

Sifu

Writer: T.S. Nowlin

Producers: Chad Stahelski, Dmitri Johnson, Jason Spitz, Alex Young, Dan Jevons, and Michael L. Goldberg

Production Studios: 87Eleven Entertainment, Story Kitchen, and Netflix

Genre: Action, Martial Arts, Fantasy, Revenge

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Fans of brutal, perfectly choreographed martial arts action, you’re going to want to sit down for this one. Sloclap’s wildly popular, smash-hit 2022 indie beat-’em-up video game Sifu is officially getting the live-action feature film treatment at Netflix!

The logline for the movie reads: “The student of a martial arts school’s master seeks to avenge the murder of his mentor. The twist, however, is that thanks to a magical talisman, each time our hero dies, he’s resurrected, but the price paid is that he ages with every use. And should he become too old too fast, his death shall become permanent, and his quest unfulfilled.”

The film is being produced by 87Eleven Entertainment, the production banner headed by John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski.

Co-producing the film is Story Kitchen, the video game adaptation powerhouse founded by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri Johnson and former John Wick writer/creator Derek Kolstad. Also attached as Executive Producers are several key figures from Sloclap, the original game development studio, including Pierre Tarno and Jordan Layani, ensuring the adaptation stays true to the game’s distinct, Kung Fu movie-inspired roots.

Penning the script is T.S. Nowlin, best known for writing The Maze Runner film franchise and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

As of April 2026, the project is officially listed as being in “In Development.” With the script currently being written, Netflix has not yet announced who will be stepping into the director’s chair or who will be starring as the aging protagonist. Given the heavy training camp that will inevitably be required for the film’s martial arts sequences, we likely won’t see this one kick its way onto our screens until 2028.

Stranger Than Heaven

Producer: Toru Nakahara

Production Studios: SEGA, RGG Studio, and Netflix

Genre: Live-Action, Crime, Action, Drama, Video Game Adaptation

Format: Feature Film

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

The second film to come out of the September 2026 SEGA deal is arguably the more intriguing. Stranger Than Heaven is the new title from RGG Studio, the team behind the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series, which has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and Netflix has already snapped up a live-action feature adaptation.

Set in early 20th-century Japan, the story follows a foreigner who rises from destitute outsider to feared yakuza and, eventually, entertainment tycoon, balancing honor and betrayal as he builds his empire. SEGA’s Toru Nakahara is producing and has promised a “badass action drama.”

RGG Studio’s work has been adapted before, with Prime Video’s live-action Like a Dragon: Yakuza series in 2024, but this marks the first time one of its titles will land on Netflix. No writers, director, or cast have been announced.

Untitled Clash of Clans Series

Showrunner: Fletcher Moules

Head Writer: Ron Weiner

Animation Studios: ICON Creative Studio and Flying Bark Productions

Genre: Animation, Action / Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Format: 30-Minute Episodes

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Get ready to upgrade your Town Halls! Netflix is officially teaming up with video game developer Supercell to bring the wildly popular mobile gaming universes of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale to the streaming screen.

Officially greenlit by Netflix back in May 2025 and in production, this new animated project will adapt the beloved mobile strategy games into a half-hour serialized comedy-adventure.

Here is the logline for the upcoming series:

Set in the iconic world of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, this series follows a determined Barbarian who must rally a band of misfits and lead their village to fame and glory.

If you are wondering about the creative team, the series is in phenomenal hands. Fletcher Moules, who previously directed Netflix’s stunning animated event Entergalactic (and has actually directed several of those iconic, viral Clash of Clans 3D animated commercials!), is serving as the Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Joining him as Head Writer and Executive Producer is Ron Weiner, a comedy veteran whose producing and writing credits include heavy-hitters like Futurama, Silicon Valley, and Arrested Development. Also attached as an Executive Producer is William Davies (writer of How to Train Your Dragon and Puss in Boots).

To bring this vibrant world of goblins, wizards, hog riders, and barbarians to life, the series has tapped two powerhouse animation studios: ICON Creative Studio (Action Pack) and Flying Bark Productions (the Aussie team behind a slew of Netflix shows, including Stranger Things: Tales from ’85).

Untitled Minecraft Animated Series

Showrunners: Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander

Head Writer: A.C. Bradley

Animation Studios: WildBrain and Flying Bark Productions

Genre: 3D/CGI Animation, Action / Adventure, Family Spectacle, Comedy

Format: 30-Minute Episodes

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Get your pickaxes ready! First announced back in May 2024 to celebrate the franchise’s massive 15th anniversary, we finally have some major updates on Netflix’s upcoming CG-animated Minecraft series! The new details were officially unveiled at the 2025 Annecy Animation Film Festival during Netflix’s “Get Ready for What’s Next!” presentation.

Positioned as a major pillar of Netflix’s upcoming “Family Spectacle” animation offerings, this project marks the very first fully serialized, traditional animated television series for the blocky gaming behemoth.

While exact plot specifics are being kept safely tucked away in a chest, here is the official logline teasing the direction of the series:

This CG-animated series will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light.

To bring this massive sandbox to life, Netflix has assembled an absolute powerhouse creative team. Serving as Showrunners and Executive Producers are Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander, the filmmaking duo behind Netflix’s underrated 2018 sci-fi film Next Gen, as well as TMNT: We Strike Hard and Fade Away Into the Night, and the animated film 9.

During the Annecy presentation, Netflix animation executive Dominique Bazay teased the duo’s vision: “Obviously, they want to make something authentic and familiar to Minecraft, but also create a universe that is a new experience for fans. We want to delight those long-time fans, but we want new fans also to come in through this series.” Bazay also noted that the entire creative team are massive fans who actively play the game themselves.

Penning the scripts is Head Writer A.C. Bradley, who is best known as the creator and head writer of Marvel’s animated hit What If…?, as well as a key writer on Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia universe for Netflix.

The animation itself is being handled by a tag-team of industry titans. WildBrain (the studio behind Netflix’s massive video game hit Sonic Prime, as well as Ninjago) is teaming up with Australia-based Flying Bark Productions.

No word on the release date, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this one is a 2027 or 2028 release, given that early announcement.

Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series

Developed By: Carlos Stevens and Toru Nakahara

Production Studios: SEGA and Netflix

Genre: Animation, Kids, Comedy, Action / Adventure

Format: Animated Series

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

Gotta go fast… again. Rounding out the SEGA deal is a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series, the blue blur’s second Netflix show after Sonic Prime, which ran for three seasons between December 2022 and January 2024.

This one is skewing younger. Described as a “high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids,” the new show is aimed at an upper pre-school audience, which puts it in a different lane to the more action-heavy Sonic Prime. Carlos Stevens is developing alongside SEGA’s Toru Nakahara, who also produced Sonic Prime, the Paramount films, and the Knuckles spin-off.

No animation studio, voice cast, or release window has been announced.

Overcooked

Production Studio: A24 / Netflix

Executive Producers: Oli De-Vine, Phil Duncan, and Gemma Langford

Genre: Reality TV

Format: 60-Minute Episodes

Expected Netflix Release Date: TBA

If you have ever screamed at your friends for burning the soup or failing to wash the dishes in time, this is the reality show for you. The notoriously chaotic and friendship-testing video game Overcooked is officially being adapted into a real-life cooking competition series at Netflix.

In a surprisingly massive pairing, prestige indie powerhouse A24 (the studio behind Beef, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Uncut Gems) acquired the rights to the hit video game back in November 2025 and is currently developing the unscripted series exclusively for Netflix.

If you are worried about the show losing the distinct charm of the video game, fear not. The original creators are directly involved, serving as Executive Producers on the project are Phil Duncan and Oli De-Vine (the two founders of Ghost Town Games, who created the original Overcooked franchise), alongside Ghost Town Games writer and manager Gemma Langford.

Of course, Netflix also released its own special version of the game on its Cloud games service.

That’s it for our huge preview of all the game adaptations in the works at Netflix – did we miss any? Have you got an update on anything on the above? Let us know in the comments.