‘Haunted Hotel’ Renewed at Netflix For Season 3 With Confirmed 2027 Return

Guests of the Undervale can book another stay. Netflix has officially renewed Haunted Hotel for a third season, with the animated horror-comedy from Rick and Morty writer Matt Roller set to return in 2027.

The news comes three weeks after season 2 debuted on October 9th, 2026 with eight new episodes, and just two weeks after Roller told the world the season 3 scripts were already finished and that he was waiting on Netflix to make the call. It’s a slightly longer wait than last time, when season 1 was renewed a week after it debuted back in September 2025, but given how long some animated renewals take at Netflix, three weeks is still a quick turnaround. Roller, who created the series and serves as showrunner, said in a statement:

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I’m so excited to invite viewers back to the Undervale! Season three is full of the biggest, funniest, scariest, saddest, and Abaddoniest stories we’ve ever told, and I can’t wait for everyone to see them. Candles!

How Haunted Hotel season 2 performed

Season 2’s numbers were a little bumpier than the first season’s, which is probably why the renewal took a few weeks rather than a few days. Season 1 landed in the weekly English TV top 10 straight away with 1.8M views in its first three days, peaked at 2.8M views in its second week, and hit the daily top 10s of more than 50 countries. Netflix now says the first season has racked up over 15 million views since release. Season 2 missed the weekly chart entirely in its first week, which had us slightly nervous, but it bounced into the English TV list at #9 in week 2 (October 12th to 18th) with 2.7M views and 9.1M hours. That’s almost exactly where season 1 was at the same point, so the audience looks to have held steady even if it was slower to arrive. Netflix’s own announcement frames it as debuting on the Global English TV Top 10 list, which is technically true, if a week later than hoped.

Season Episodes Netflix release Peak weekly views Season 1 10 September 19th, 2025 2.8M (Sep 22–28, 2025) Season 2 8 October 9th, 2026 2.7M (Oct 12–18, 2026) Season 3 TBA 2027 –

You can dig into the full week-by-week figures with our Top 10 title search tool. The show has also kept critics onside. Our own Rafael Motamayor gave season 2 a 3.5/5, praising how it finally put Will Forte’s Nathan front and centre and paid off the season 1 attic ghost mystery.

Who’s behind Haunted Hotel season 3?

The Rick and Morty alumni are all back. Matt Roller created the series and executive produces alongside Chris McKenna, Dan Harmon, and Steve Levy, with Erica Hayes (also a Rick and Morty veteran) returning as supervising director. Titmouse once again serves as the animation studio, with founders Chris Prynoski and Shannon Prynoski, plus Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina, also executive producing. The studio has had a busy run at Netflix between Big Mouth, Love, Death & Robots, and this show; Chris Prynoski spoke to us earlier this year about 25 years of keeping the studio going. On the voice side, the core family is confirmed to return:

Eliza Coupe as Katherine, the single mother now running the Undervale

as Katherine, the single mother now running the Undervale Will Forte as Nathan, her ghost brother and former owner of the hotel

as Nathan, her ghost brother and former owner of the hotel Skyler Gisondo as Ben, her son

as Ben, her son Natalie Palamides as Esther, her daughter

as Esther, her daughter Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon, the demon stuck in a little boy’s body

Netflix hasn’t listed the wider ensemble, but we’d be surprised if regulars like Drew Tarver’s Lonny and Duncan Trussell’s Stabby Paul didn’t make it back too. We spoke to Roller, Coupe, and Simpson ahead of the season 1 launch if you want more on how the show came together.

What to expect from season 3, and when it could arrive

Netflix is only saying 2027 for now, but Roller has been far more specific.

Speaking on The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood podcast earlier this month, he said that, if renewed, he wanted season 3 out before Halloween 2027 to keep the show on its annual spooky-season cycle. With the renewal now in hand, an October 2027 release looks like the target. The reason he can be so confident on timing is that the writing is already done. Roller told the podcast the full season 3 scripts were finished before the renewal came through, saying the team was “ready to hit the ground running once we hear.” That’s the same trick that made the one-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 possible: scripts were being written before season 1 had even premiered.

Roller also said the plan was for season 3 to run 10 episodes, back up from season 2’s eight and matching the first season. Netflix hasn’t confirmed an episode count in today’s announcement, so treat that as the showrunner’s intention rather than official until we hear otherwise. As for the stories themselves, Roller said the show has largely worked through the obvious horror staples across its first two seasons (possession, slashers, a monster hunter in season 2) and that season 3 leans into original concept episodes that feel like horror but are specific to the Undervale and its residents.

In the meantime, both seasons of Haunted Hotel are streaming on Netflix now. Are you glad the Undervale is reopening for a third season? Let us know in the comments below.