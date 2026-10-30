New K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2026

An Oscar contender lands on Netflix this month: Lee Chang-dong’s romantic drama, Possible Love. Alongside the highly anticipated film, Netflix subscribers will be treated to the highly anticipated crime-thriller Blue Road, which stars South Korea’s Sukku Son and Japan’s Eita Nagayama. Here’s your preview of K-dramas coming to Netflix in November 2026.

In case you missed it, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in October 2026.

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Please note: This is not the complete list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in November 2026. More titles could be announced throughout October and November.

New Netflix Original Korean Films on Netflix in November 2026

Director: Lee Chang Dong

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 164 minutes

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jung, Jo Yu Ri

Netflix Release Date: November 6, 2026

Possible Love is one of Netflix’s most anticipated foreign-language films of the year. The film has already premiered outside of Netflix and has been shown at multiple film festivals around the world to rave reviews, including our own Jack Giroux, who attended TIFF 2026 and praised it extensively in his review. The film is also in contention for an Oscar, as South Korea has entered it in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

If you want to watch the film ahead of its worldwide release in November 2026, you’ll be excited to learn that it will have a limited theatrical release in US theatres starting October 23, 2026.

For subscribers waiting for its Netflix release, Possible Love should be at the top of your watch list.

The film follows two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — whose paths cross when the filmmaker sets out to film them, bringing both marriages face to face with their different lives and hidden desires.

New Licensed K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in November 2026

Heartbeat (2022)

Director: Lee Chang Dong

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Kim Geon U, Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Lee Joong Ok, Kim Hak Seon

Netflix Release Date: November 2, 2026

Young protagonist, Cheol (Kim Geon-u), from beginning to end. Aware that his mother suffers from depression, Cheol grows anxious when she does not answer her phone and rushes home. As the audience watches Cheol running nonstop, fearing that something may have happened to his mother, they share the child’s pure devotion and anxiety, ultimately left with a lingering sense of sorrow.

Lee Chang Don Collection

With the upcoming release of Possible Love, Netflix has confirmed it will also release the director’s entire filmography. Subscribers can look forward to watching:

Green Fish (1997)

Peppermint Candy (2000)

Oasis (2002)

Secret Sunshine (2007)

Poetry (2010)

Burning (2018)

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2026

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Son Suk Kum, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin Rock, Choi Sung Eun, Jung Jae Young

Netflix Release Date: November 20, 2026*

As Netflix’s penultimate K-drama of the year, Blue Road helps close out a phenomenal run for the genre on the platform. The series unites Japan’s Eita Nagayama and South Korea’s Sukku Son, a highly anticipated pairing, as they cross borders to unravel a twisted crime.

Audiences got an early look at the K-drama at this year’s Busan International Film Festival, where its first three episodes premiered.

International crime thriller that follows two detectives as they track a series of gruesome cross-border murders, characterized by twisted bodies and mysterious dying messages. The story begins in Tokyo, when a disfigured body is found with a blood-inked message written in Korean. Soon after, a similar case emerges in Korea, this time written in Japanese. As the pattern continues, the authorities realize they are dealing with a serial killer operating across countries, prompting a joint investigation that takes the detectives from Seoul to Tokyo and beyond.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2026

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok, Kang Hak Soo

Netflix Finale Date: November 14, 2026 | New Episodes: Fridays and Saturdays

Kye Su Jeong is a genius surgeon. Introduced through Jang Hui Suk’s doctor placement agency, Kye Su Jeong is placed at Guseo University Hospital to fill a surgical vacancy. She proves her worth through her surgical skills, and she exposes absurdities in the medical field. She becomes involved with Bu Seung Gwon, the director of Guseo University Hospital, and intern Park Tae Gyeong.

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kim You Jung, Park Jin Young, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, Jin Sun Kyu

Netflix Finale Date: November 29, 2026 | New Episodes: Saturdays and Sundays

Ga Kyung is a genius pickpocket, but during the Japanese occupation of Korea, she works for the independence army and goes undercover as a spy at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. While she intends to work as a fake spy to further her own goals, it isn’t long before Ga Kyung starts feeding the independence army essential information.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2026? Let us know in the comments below!