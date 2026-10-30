It’s a busy end to October on Netflix UK, so if you’re not out on Halloween, there are 42 new additions to get cozy and binge. This week we welcome a bunch of new Originals, including the Matthew Perry documentary, the new Korean drama Dead-End Job, and the comedy series Minimum Wage. We also have plenty of licensed content, including the steamy British period drama The Tudors and horror films from the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises.
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
The One About Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry aka Chandler from Friends was beloved by tens of millions worldwide but his struggles with addiction were well documented throughout his career. This documentary explores the life and career of Matthew Perry, as told by those who knew him and loved him most.
Dead-End Job
Lee Jae Wook returns to Netflix as Byeon Hyeok Jun, a debt-ridden man who accepts a lucrative agency gig paying 50 times the minimum wage. The catch? Total secrecy is required, and every bizarre assignment plunges him into a series of hellish new challenges and supernatural phenomena.
Star Trek Beyond
The third installment of J J Abrams reboot of the Star Trek Films sees the USS Enterprise voyage into the furthest reaches of uncharted space, where they encounter a ruthless new enemy that threatens everything the Federation stands for.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
26 New Movies Added This Week
- Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – R – English
- Avarachan & Sons (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam
- Baththa (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
- Collision Course (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Day of the Dead: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish
- Don’t Trouble the Trouble (2026) – PG-13 – Malayalam
- Far and Away (1992) – PG-13 – English
- Insidious (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Money Train (1995) – R – English
- Nowhere to Run (1993) – R – English
- Obsess (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic
- SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Sigma (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
- Star Trek Beyond (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- The Birthday Gift (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- The Conjuring (2013) – R – English
- The Conjuring 2 (2016) – R – English
- The Nun (2018) – R – English
- Warkop DKI: ViRaLiN dOoOoNg..!! (2026) – PG-13 – Indonesian
- Warm Bodies (2013) – PG-13 – English
- You, Me, Us (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
16 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Couple of Lies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Akka: The Protectors (Limited Series) Netflix Original – – Marathi
- Balaraw: Blood Island (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino
- Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Dead-End Job (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Dhindora (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi
- How to Ruin Diwali (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Orphan Black (Seasons 1-5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Red Dwarf (Seasons 1-8) – TV-14 – English
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
- The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Gift of Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- The Golden Hour (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch
- The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Tudors (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-23 to 2026-10-30)
- Animals (72 points)
- Surviving Hurricane Otis (64 points)
- Greenfingers (54 points)
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (40 points)
- Despicable Me 4 (37 points)
- It Chapter Two (31 points)
- The Meg (31 points)
- Gajab Raat (28 points)
- Within (27 points)
- Armored (18 points)
- Shrek (14 points)
- KPop Demon Hunters (9 points)
- Aliens in the Attic (6 points)
- Brooklyn (5 points)
- Kraven the Hunter (3 points)
- Center Stage: Turn It Up (1 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-23 to 2026-10-30)
- Nobody Wants This (75 points)
- The New Stanford Prison Experiment (57 points)
- Below (50 points)
- Lupin (46 points)
- The Diplomat (44 points)
- TYSON (31 points)
- The One About Matthew Perry (30 points)
- Ghosts (29 points)
- Love Is Blind (17 points)
- East of Eden (16 points)
- Raw (11 points)
- Minimum Wage (10 points)
- WWE SmackDown (10 points)
- The Gentlemen (6 points)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (5 points)
- Ghosts (2 points)
- Spike (1 points)