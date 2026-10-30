It’s a busy end to October on Netflix UK, so if you’re not out on Halloween, there are 42 new additions to get cozy and binge. This week we welcome a bunch of new Originals, including the Matthew Perry documentary, the new Korean drama Dead-End Job, and the comedy series Minimum Wage. We also have plenty of licensed content, including the steamy British period drama The Tudors and horror films from the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Oct 27 The One About Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry aka Chandler from Friends was beloved by tens of millions worldwide but his struggles with addiction were well documented throughout his career. This documentary explores the life and career of Matthew Perry, as told by those who knew him and loved him most.

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Oct 30 Dead-End Job

Lee Jae Wook returns to Netflix as Byeon Hyeok Jun, a debt-ridden man who accepts a lucrative agency gig paying 50 times the minimum wage. The catch? Total secrecy is required, and every bizarre assignment plunges him into a series of hellish new challenges and supernatural phenomena.

Oct 25 Star Trek Beyond

The third installment of J J Abrams reboot of the Star Trek Films sees the USS Enterprise voyage into the furthest reaches of uncharted space, where they encounter a ruthless new enemy that threatens everything the Federation stands for.