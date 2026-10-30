What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added This Week

  • Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – R – English
  • Avarachan & Sons (2026) – TV-MA – Malayalam
  • Baththa (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
  • Collision Course (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • Day of the Dead: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish
  • Don’t Trouble the Trouble (2026) – PG-13 – Malayalam
  • Far and Away (1992) – PG-13 – English
  • Insidious (2011) – PG-13 – English
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – PG-13 – English
  • Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Money Train (1995) – R – English
  • Nowhere to Run (1993) – R – English
  • Obsess (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic
  • SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Sigma (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil
  • Star Trek Beyond (2016) – PG-13 – English
  • Sub-Inspector Yugandhar (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • The Birthday Gift (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
  • The Conjuring (2013) – R – English
  • The Conjuring 2 (2016) – R – English
  • The Nun (2018) – R – English
  • Warkop DKI: ViRaLiN dOoOoNg..!! (2026) – PG-13 – Indonesian
  • Warm Bodies (2013) – PG-13 – English
  • You, Me, Us (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

16 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

  • A Couple of Lies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
  • Akka: The Protectors (Limited Series) Netflix Original –  – Marathi
  • Balaraw: Blood Island (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino
  • Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Dead-End Job (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
  • Dhindora (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi
  • How to Ruin Diwali (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Orphan Black (Seasons 1-5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Red Dwarf (Seasons 1-8) – TV-14 – English
  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
  • The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • The Gift of Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
  • The Golden Hour (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch
  • The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • The Tudors (Seasons 1-4) – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-23 to 2026-10-30)

  1. Animals (72 points)
  2. Surviving Hurricane Otis (64 points)
  3. Greenfingers (54 points)
  4. Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (40 points)
  5. Despicable Me 4 (37 points)
  6. It Chapter Two (31 points)
  7. The Meg (31 points)
  8. Gajab Raat (28 points)
  9. Within (27 points)
  10. Armored (18 points)
  11. Shrek (14 points)
  12. KPop Demon Hunters (9 points)
  13. Aliens in the Attic (6 points)
  14. Brooklyn (5 points)
  15. Kraven the Hunter (3 points)
  16. Center Stage: Turn It Up (1 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-23 to 2026-10-30)

  1. Nobody Wants This (75 points)
  2. The New Stanford Prison Experiment (57 points)
  3. Below (50 points)
  4. Lupin (46 points)
  5. The Diplomat (44 points)
  6. TYSON (31 points)
  7. The One About Matthew Perry (30 points)
  8. Ghosts (29 points)
  9. Love Is Blind (17 points)
  10. East of Eden (16 points)
  11. Raw (11 points)
  12. Minimum Wage (10 points)
  13. WWE SmackDown (10 points)
  14. The Gentlemen (6 points)
  15. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (5 points)
  16. Ghosts (2 points)
  17. Spike (1 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!