‘Alexa & Katie’ Final Season Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Tween-sitcom Alexa & Katie is returning for its fourth and now final season in June 2020 on Netflix globally here’s what you can expect from the new season, why it’ll be the last and when exactly it’ll be streaming.

Alexa & Katie has been a long-running sitcom for Netflix (well, when it comes to Netflix sitcoms anyway). The show was very first announced all the way back in 2017 and has seen three seasons in total (season 3 was split into two halves).

The news of it being the final season came alongside the announcement that part 4 of Alexa & Katie would arrive on Netflix on June 13th, 2020.

Before we get into what we can expect from part 4, let’s quickly cover why the show is ending or been canceled.

Well, the truth is the show is likely coming to a natural end unlike many other sitcoms for kids on Netflix. The show will be ending in June alongside another major Netflix sitcom geared at kids. Fuller House will also be releasing the final half the final season on June 2nd.

Filming for the final season took place in September 2019.

What to expect from Alexa & Katie season/part 4

Alexa & Katie Part 4 will wrap up the current storyline of the show which has revolved around two best friends who aid each other while one is ill with cancer. Having now gone through the treatment, Alexa is now trying to put her illness behind her and move on.

The new season will see the pair starting their senior year at high school.

Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffany Thiessen, Jolie Jenkins, Eddie Shin, and Emery Kelly are all set to return for part 4.

Kelly Park and Jody Margolin Hahn will return to direct the final set of episodes







Speaking to Seventeen, Paris Berlec said:

“Alexa & Katie was not only fun and welcoming, it was a project I had a really hard time letting go. Everyone on set from writers to makeup and hair, grips, production, cast…we are all a true family. These final episodes are touching and fulfilling”

For super fans of the series, you can find clips of the show and exclusive content on the Netflix Futures Youtube Channel.

