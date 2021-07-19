‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2: Filming Begins, Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix gave a swift renewal to the Japanese series Alice in Borderland back at the end of 2020 and it appears that the

Alice in Borderland is a Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated 12/24/2020)

Just two weeks after Alice in Borderland dropped around the world, Netflix has given a swift renewal to the series (on Christmas Eve no less) as an early Christmas present. The announcement came from numerous social accounts for Netflix around the world.

The series seems to be one of the rare shows that has been able to transcend borders and breakthrough to other countries.

How well did Alice in Borderland perform on Netflix?

According to Netflix 18 million households checked out the first season within the first 28 days.

In addition, top 10 tracking data as provided by FlixPatrol says that the series performed well in countries like Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong. The series spent several days in most regions outside of Asia including Canada for 4 days.

The US didn’t see Alice in Borderland feature, however.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland season 2?

The first season has covered roughly 31 chapters of the manga, leaving another 33 chapters left to be covered.

The hero of the series, Arisu had been dealt a heavy hand throughout the first season. Initially arriving with two of his friends, Korube and Chota, they ultimately sacrificed themselves to ensure Arisu had the best chance to progress.

The season’s climax came during the ten of hearts game, where the residents of the beach had to correctly guess who the “Witch” was. After plenty of infighting, many competitors were killed in the confusion of the game, but Arisu was able to correctly predict the identity of the Witch, revealing it to be Momoka.

In the wake of Niragi burning the beach mansion to the ground, the competitors placed the witch’s body on a bonfire and thus completed the game.

Arisu and Usagi then discovered that Momoka and Asahi were not competitors, and were in fact dealers. The role of the dealers was to sabotage games in exchange for visas. Thanks to the evidence on Momoka’s phone, Arisu and Usagi were able to locate the underground control room, but who they perceived to be as the gamemasters had been killed.

In the final moments, a woman, Mira appears on the screens and reveals that the games have just begun, and invites them all to compete in the next stage of the game. Upon returning to the surface competitors bore witness to blimps flying across the city of Tokyo with cards hanging from beneath them.

With many games yet to be challenged, Arisu and Usagi have a long way to go before they can escape. The pair will have to continue to play the games if they have a hope of solving the mystery surrounding the world, and who the gamemasters are that run it.

When is Alice in Borderland season 2 coming to Netflix?

Fans of the series did originally speculate on a 2021 release date thanks to potential easter eggs seen in the final moments of season 1. As the blimps flew overhead, there were multiple buildings with advertising for 2021 although it’s highly improbable (if not impossible) for the show to return in 2021.

Filming naturally couldn’t get going instantly thanks to COVID-19 still causing havoc in Japan (just look at any Olympics coverage for more details on that).

Filming did begin in the middle of July according to the production company website which put out a casting call for extras. According to their website, the series won’t wrap filming for season 2 until late December 2021.

They state they’ll be shooting season 2 in the following locations:

“Kanto area, Toyama, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Osaka, Wakayama, etc.”

