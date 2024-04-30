All The New Faces You’ll See In ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Heartstopper, one of Netflix’s most prized teen drama series, is returning for its third season this October. In the last several months, we have been getting various news about the new season, including the casting of Hayley Atwell as Diane. What other new faces can we expect to see?

Before we discuss the new names, we should note that the majority of the cast from prior seasons will be returning, with two notable exceptions. In late March, it was confirmed that neither Olivia Colman nor Sebastian Croft would appear in the forthcoming season.

Darragh Hand Joined Heartstopper Season 3 in November 2023

In late November 2023, Darragh Hand was the first major casting announcement for the new season, and they will be playing Michael Holden.

Alice Oseman said when the casting was announced:

“Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books. But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring. I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!”

The character was first introduced in Solitare, which led to speculation that there could be a spinoff in the works.

Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, Eddie Marsan and Lara Decaro join Heartstopper Season 3 in April 2024

As we revealed long ago, Hayley Atwell (Captain America, Black Mirror) will play Diane, Nick’s (Kit Connor) aunt in Heartstopper Season 3. She will take him on a summer holiday to Menorca and will give her nephew advice regarding his relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke).

Next up is Jonathan Bailey, who also has been long rumored to have been cast in Heartstopper Season 3. Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Bridgerton) will make a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

And rounding up the official castings is Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Ray Donovan). Marsan will play Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist.

Creator and showrunner Alice Oseman commented on the castings in a statement:

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the ‘Heartstopper’ family. It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the ‘Heartstopper’ fans to meet these new characters.”

Lara Decaro Cast in Season 3 of Heartstopper

But that is not all! We have learned that Lara Decaro (Marcella, Fortitude) joined Heartstopper Season 3 as Clara, Charlie’s cousin.

We should end with the fact that Isabel Adomakoh Young, who played Miss Greenwood in season 1, will be returning for the third season.

We should end with the fact that Isabel Adomakoh Young, who played Miss Greenwood in season 1, will be returning for the third season.