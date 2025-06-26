Home Netflix News My Life with the Walter Boys

'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 3 Sets Filming Start; Eying Mid-2026 Return

We thankfully won’t be waiting quite as long for the show’s return for a third season as the third season has already entered pre-production.


My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Update

Netflix is not wasting any time with the third season of My Life with the Walter Boys. In development for quite some time, Season 3 was confirmed just recently at Netflix’s Upfront event and is now gearing up for a production start in early August, with plans to shoot for several months. Yes, it’ll be in production around the same time season 2 is expected to premiere. Here’s what you need to know. 

While Netflix has only now confirmed a “summer 2025” window for the return of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, our intel continues to suggest that the series’ return is lined up for late August 2025. As we reported in late April, we understand that the series is scheduled to arrive on August 21, 2025, but whether that date ultimately becomes official remains to be seen. 

The future is secure, of course, after the series was renewed alongside a slew of other shows back in May 2025 as part of Netflix’s Upfront event, where it pitched its upcoming slate to advertisers. Netflix confirmed the series would return in 2026 as part of the renewal announcement, although further details will be unveiled later although Melanie Halsall is continuing showrunning duties.

We’ve now got some intel on season 3, though. According to the Directors Guild of Canada, pre-production for season 3 of the show is already underway and began on June 6, 2025. Furthermore, they report that filming is scheduled to begin on August 6, 2025. A nearly four-month shoot is planned, with a tentative wrap date set for December 1, 2025. The show continues to be recorded at its home in 

Netflix Renewals 2025: Every Show Coming Back For New Seasons

What does this production schedule mean for a release date? Well, it certainly doesn’t mean you’ll be waiting quite as long as between seasons 1 and 2, that’s for sure. In fact, our intel currently suggests that Netflix is once again eying a mid-to-late August 2026 release for the new season, although given how far out we are, that’s highly subject to change. 

First Looks At My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2

Are you looking forward to My Life with the Walter Boys returning for two new seasons? There’s lots more to come on My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 in the coming weeks as Netflix ramps up promotion for the returning season. We’ll keep you posted on more of My Life with the Walter Boys as soon as we receive it. 

