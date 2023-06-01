‘Alone in the Woods’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller Series: Filming Ongoing and What We Know So Far

An exciting new K-drama for Netflix is currently being filmed, with The World of the Married director Mo Wan Il in the director’s seat for his first Netflix project. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The World of the Married, including, the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Alone in the Woods (Amudo Eomneun Supsogeseo / 아무도 없는 숲속에서) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original mystery thriller series directed by Mo Wan Il, who previously directed the most successful cable K-drama in history The World of the Married.

Studio LuluLaLa and Studio Flow are the production companies behind Alone in the Woods.

When is Alone in the Woods coming to Netflix?

It will be many months before Netflix announced a release date for Alone in the Woods. With filming not expected to end until Q3 of 2023, at the earliest we expect to see Alone in the Woods on Netflix is sometime in Q1 of 2024 or early Q2 of 2024.

What is the plot of Alone in the Woods?

The synopsis Alone in the Woods has been sourced from Soompi:

Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.

Who are the cast members of Alone in the Woods?

Alone in the Woods has an exciting cast, with some familiar faces from previous Netflix projects.

Kim Yoon Seok will play the lead role of Jeon Young Ha. Alone in the Woods will officially be the Netflix debut of Kim Yoon Seok, who previously starred in Korean movies such as The Chaser, Another Child, and 1987.

Yoon Kye Sang will play the lead role of Goo Sang Joon. He previously starred in the 2019 drama Chocolate but is most well known for starring in Korean movies such as The Outlaws, Ballet Gyoseubso, and Poongsan.

Go Min So will play the lead role of Yoo Seong Ha. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Go Min So’s previous work for Netflix after starring as Lee Eun Yoo in the horror Sweet Home and as Park Gul Mi in the romance drama Love Alarm. She also starred in the licensed Netflix dramas Youth of May and Live.

Lee Jung Eun will play the lead role of Yoon Bo Min. Easily one of the busiest actresses on Netflix, Lee Jung Eun has starred in nine Netflix K-dramas, including shows such as Juvenile Justice, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Hi, Bye Mama!, and When the Camilla Blooms. With the upcoming series Daily Dose of Sunshine, and Alone in the Woods, this brings her total output of Netflix projects to a mighty eleven.

The remaining cast members are;

Ryu Hyun Kyung as Seo Eun Kyung

Park Ji Hwan as Jong Du

Ha Yoon Kyung as Yoon Bo Min (Young)

What is the production status of Alone in the Woods?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 31/05/2023)

As reported by one of our sources, filming for Alone in the Woods started in early April 2023, and is expected to continue until Mid-September 2023.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that Alone in the Woods will arrive with a total of eight episodes. Episode run times have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching Alone in the Woods on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!