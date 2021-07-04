Anime Series ‘Darwin’s Game’ Coming to Netflix in August 2021

More licensed anime is on the way to Netflix in August 2021 with the release of Darwin’s Game set to debut on Netflix US (other regions to be confirmed) on August 1st.

Airing in Japan back in early 2020, the anime series is based on the manga by FLIPFLOPs which has released 23 volumes in total with the most recent releasing on May 7th, 2021.

The series is animated by Nexus who are a relatively new studio forming back in 2012 and known for Comic Girls, Granbelm, and Chivalry of a Failed Knight.

Here’s what you can expect from the anime series if you’re not familiar with the title:

“An unpredictable superpowered battle. Kaname Sudo, an ordinary high school student, receives an invitation to try a mysterious app called “Darwin’s Game.” Kaname, upon launching the app, is drawn into a game where players fight one another using superpowers called Sigils. Without knowing the reason for all this, can Kaname survive furious battles against the powerful players who attack him?”

Season 1 consists of 11 episodes of which all are expected to hit Netflix. It’s licensed outside of Japan by Aniplex of America which is owned by Sony.

Despite a release date set for Darwin’s Game, we would note that anime release dates tend to not be set in stone. Just last month, for instance, we were told Hunter X Hunter season 6 was set to release on Netflix but it’s yet to materialize and instead pushed back to August 1st.

Netflix is looking like it’ll be sharing the anime with other streamers in August. Globally, the show has been available on Funimation and Crunchyroll for a time. In the US, it’s likely Netflix will be sharing the anime series with Hulu too. .

What’s available on Hulu will likely be the version available on Netflix too which is a subtitled version of the show.

As for whether a second season is on the way is unclear. Some reports state it is in development while others are less sure.

Are you looking forward to Darwin’s Game coming to Netflix US? Let us know in the comments.