Home Anime Netflix News

‘The Ramparts of Ice’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix in April 2026

New weekly Japanese anime series The Ramparts of Ice is coming to Netflix in April 2026.


Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments

Aaaabqrz909Bxlkuvodan7Ofk Jsa0D1Kz8T116Ff7Gjl7Nlmw Qjmkrp5Cqtf4Kq9Gbe 6Mdvy0Ulyudis4Wr31Ddz5Dtl0Gamrlrji

A new weekly anime series will premiere on Netflix in April 2026: The Ramparts of Ice. The series will star Anna Nagase, Fuka Izumi, Shoya Chiba, and Satoshi Inomata. Here’s everything we know about The Ramparts of Ice on Netflix.

The Ramparts of Ice is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series adapted from Kocha Agasawa’s manga series of the same name. The series is directed by MANQ and produced by Tokyo-based Studio Kai. 

When is The Ramparts of Ice coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Ramparts of Ice will stream weekly episodes starting April 2, 2026.

The Ramparts Of Ice Anime Poster

A trailer for the series is now available.

What is the plot of The Ramparts of Ice?

Netflix has provided a logline for the series:

“The story centers around Koyuki Hikawa, a socially withdrawn student who keeps an emotional wall between herself and others. The only person she spends time with is her longtime friend, Miki Azumi. One day, her quiet life is disrupted when a boy named Minato Amamiya inexplicably starts trying to break through her barriers. The aloof Koyuki, the high school idol Miki, the overly familiar Minato and the laid-back basketball player Yota share an awkward, occasionally frustrating, yet wholesome student life.”

Koori Pv Shiro Prores V002.00 00 48 10.É Æ Ç 006

Who are the cast members of The Ramparts of Ice?

c. The actress is most well-known for portraying the voices of Harley Quinn in Isekai Suicide Squad, Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Ushio Kofune in Summertime Render.

Anna Nagase The Ramparts Of Ice Anime Preview

Picture: Fuka Izumi (right) is the voice of Miki Azumi (left)

Fuka Izumi plays Miki Azumi. She is most well known for voicing characters such as Utena Hiiragi in Chained Soldier, Meme Bashame in My Deer Friend Nokotan, and Sakura Yaotome in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze.

Izumi Fuuka The Ramparts Of Ice Anime Preview

Picture: Fuka Izumi (right) is the vocie of Miki Azumi (left)

Shoya Chiba as Minato Amamiya. He has voiced Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite IV, Shinei Nouzen in 86, Taiki Inomata in Blue Box, and Su Rin Sing in Banana Fish.

Shoya Chiba The Ramparts Of Ice Anime Preview

Picture: Shoya Chiba (right) is the voice of Minato Amamiya (right)

Satoshi Inomata as Yota Hino. He is most well known for voicing such characters as Kouji Kagami in The Villager of Level 999, Veor in The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King, and Shuugo Hosjikawa in Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

Satoshi Inomata The Ramparts Of Ice Anime Preview

Picture: Satoshi Inomate (right) is the voice of Yota Hino (left)

Are you excited to watch The Ramparts of Ice on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Jacob Robinson is a seasoned entertainment journalist who joined What’s on Netflix seven years ago in 2018. Jacob brings a diverse perspective to streaming coverage. He specializes in tracking Netflix's expanding library of anime and K-dramas in addition to other TV and movie coverage in addition providing in-depth analysis. Based in Norwich, UK.

Newest Articles - Anime

'Cosmic Princess Kaguya' Anime: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know Article Teaser Photo

'Cosmic Princess Kaguya' Anime: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know
Retro Isekai Anime Series 'Magic Knight Rayearth' is Coming to Netflix in January 2026 Article Teaser Photo

Retro Isekai Anime Series 'Magic Knight Rayearth' is Coming to Netflix in January 2026
New Anime on Netflix in January 2026 Article Teaser Photo

New Anime on Netflix in January 2026
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run' Sets March 2026 Netflix Release Article Teaser Photo

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run' Sets March 2026 Netflix Release

Recommended from What's on Netflix

New Anime Coming to Netflix in 2026 & Beyond

New Anime Coming to Netflix in 2026 & Beyond

‘Demon Slayer’ Dominates As Most Watched Anime on Netflix But ‘Naruto’ Biggest Franchise

‘Demon Slayer’ Dominates As Most Watched Anime on Netflix But ‘Naruto’ Biggest Franchise

Liam Neeson Action Thriller ‘Ice Road: Vengeance’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut

Liam Neeson Action Thriller ‘Ice Road: Vengeance’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut

Best New Anime on Netflix in 2025 (So Far)

Best New Anime on Netflix in 2025 (So Far)