A new weekly anime series will premiere on Netflix in April 2026: The Ramparts of Ice. The series will star Anna Nagase, Fuka Izumi, Shoya Chiba, and Satoshi Inomata. Here’s everything we know about The Ramparts of Ice on Netflix.

The Ramparts of Ice is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series adapted from Kocha Agasawa’s manga series of the same name. The series is directed by MANQ and produced by Tokyo-based Studio Kai.

When is The Ramparts of Ice coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Ramparts of Ice will stream weekly episodes starting April 2, 2026.

A trailer for the series is now available.

What is the plot of The Ramparts of Ice?

Netflix has provided a logline for the series:

“The story centers around Koyuki Hikawa, a socially withdrawn student who keeps an emotional wall between herself and others. The only person she spends time with is her longtime friend, Miki Azumi. One day, her quiet life is disrupted when a boy named Minato Amamiya inexplicably starts trying to break through her barriers. The aloof Koyuki, the high school idol Miki, the overly familiar Minato and the laid-back basketball player Yota share an awkward, occasionally frustrating, yet wholesome student life.”

Who are the cast members of The Ramparts of Ice?

c. The actress is most well-known for portraying the voices of Harley Quinn in Isekai Suicide Squad, Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Ushio Kofune in Summertime Render.

Fuka Izumi plays Miki Azumi. She is most well known for voicing characters such as Utena Hiiragi in Chained Soldier, Meme Bashame in My Deer Friend Nokotan, and Sakura Yaotome in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze.

Shoya Chiba as Minato Amamiya. He has voiced Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite IV, Shinei Nouzen in 86, Taiki Inomata in Blue Box, and Su Rin Sing in Banana Fish.

Satoshi Inomata as Yota Hino. He is most well known for voicing such characters as Kouji Kagami in The Villager of Level 999, Veor in The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King, and Shuugo Hosjikawa in Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

