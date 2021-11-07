Are Seasons 1-4 of ‘Yellowstone’ on Netflix?

Yellowstone is a sleeper hit and has slowly grown in popularity since its initial debut in 2018. Now into its fourth season, can you watch seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone on Netflix? The answer is sadly not as it’s been distributed in a fairly fragmented fashion around the globe.

Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, the drama series airs on Paramount Network in the United States.

The superb drama is about a family ranch in Montana that’s under threat from multiple directions, primarily from those wanting to take away their land. It comes from writer Taylor Sheridan (who now works with ViacomCBS on an overall deal) who is known for his work on Hell or High Water and Sons of Anarchy.

The series was renewed for a fourth season in February 2020 and has started airing its fourth season on November 7th, 2021.

Is Yellowstone on Netflix US?

Nope, Yellowstone isn’t available to stream on Netflix.

In the US, Yellowstone is exclusive to the Paramount Network and only Paramount Network.

That was tweaked slightly in 2020 with Peacock picking up the exclusive streaming rights for the show where all three seasons are streaming. This very much defied expectations that ViacomCBS would use the show as part of its lineup on its own streaming service, Paramount+.

John Dutton lives life by certain rules. Here are six of 'em. #Yellowstone #CountdownToPeacock pic.twitter.com/b2z60NK2f6 — Peacock (@peacockTV) June 21, 2020

The only hope for Netflix getting Yellowstone streaming is that at some point in the future, Paramount (or ViacomCBS) decides to license to Netflix as well as Peacock. It is possible given Netflix and ViacomCBS are working together on movie and TV series projects (like Beverly Hills Cop and Nick projects for instance).

With that said, it seems unlikely that during the lifetime of the show the series will land on Netflix.

Is Yellowstone on Netflix in other regions?

While Yellowstone was one of the most-watched TV series in the US, the western is relatively unknown outside of the States.

Years after the first season was released, it’s yet to find a streaming home outside the US either.

In the United Kingdom, the Paramount Network has its own channel on subscription services such as Sky TV and Virgin. That’s where it was initially picked up and continues to air to this day.

Last year, Amazon Prime picked up the streaming rights in Canada.

In Australia, Yellowstone is exclusively available on Stan.

There’s still a chance that full seasons of Yellowstone could arrive on Netflix eventually. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any updates soon.

Would you like to see Yellowstone on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.