Are the ‘Home Alone’ Movies on Netflix for Christmas 2020?

Every Christmas, millions flock to streaming services to watch their favorite Christmas movies. One of the first movies most jump to is the Home Alone franchise but as per previous years, none of the Home Alone movies are on Netflix, here’s why.

Although the later movies aren’t held in as high regard, the first two Home Alone movies are considered the best Christmas classic movies of all time. These two stars a young Macauley Culkin who has to fend off two criminals looking to get into their home while his family has gone on vacation.

This year, the first movie celebrates its 30th birthday. The movie is notably owned by 20th Century Fox and as you may have heard they got bought out by Disney in 2018. Disney is continuing plans to reboot the franchise, something it’s been keen on doing for its entire back catalog in recent years. Chris Columbus, the original director dismisses the reboot as being “a waste of time“.

Let’s now take a look at Netflix around the world to see where it’s streaming and if it’s not on Netflix, where you’ll find them streaming instead.

Why aren’t the Home Alone movies on Netflix in the United States?

As you can imagine, the movie gets insanely popular around Christmas. In previous years, it’d be down to who had the most money to pay for the licensing fee or perhaps more importantly, which streamer or cable network had the movie licensed at that time of year.

In previous years, providers like Starz have carried the movie in the holiday season but from 2019 it looks like Home Alone has found a new home.

Starting November 12th, 2019 Home Alone was on Disney+ for the holidays but was removed in January. It has, however, once again been licensed by Disney+ and is available for the holidays on that platform.

Where are the Home Alone movies on Netflix?

For the majority of regions around the world, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription to stream Home Alone movies for 2020.

In the UK, Disney+ didn’t carry Home Alone in 2019 because the service didn’t launch till early 2020. Before then, the movie was a permanent fixture on NowTV. Now, just like the other regions, you can find the movies on Disney+.

Unlike last year when the first movie was available on Netflix in South Korea and the third on Netflix in Germany and Switzerland.

According to Unogs, the movies are available on Netflix in Hong Kong (the first and third at least) but are scheduled to be removed at the end of November 2020.

We do have two pieces of good news for Netflix subscribers, however.

Firstly, you can watch all the behind the scenes footage and story of how the first Home Alone movie came to be. The first season of The Movies That Made Us is available now on Netflix worldwide and also covers another Christmas hit, Die Hard (sadly also not on Netflix).

The second piece of good news is that the director of the first two films, Chris Columbus works with Netflix on an output deal and his two movies currently on Netflix also happen to be Christmas movies! The Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2 are now on Netflix globally.

Do you wish Netflix was streaming Home Alone for 2019? Let us know in the comments.