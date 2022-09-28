Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Utap’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

HomeNetflix NewsArnold Schwarzenegger ‘Utap’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

For the first time in his incredible career, Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in his first televised scripted series on Netflix.

Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel – Pictures from Getty Images

First announced in 2020, Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in his first very first scripted television series that’s referred to as Fubar or Utap. Here’s what we know so far about the series which has Schwarzenegger action series.

As reported by Deadline, the competition was heavy for the project, but ultimately Netflix won the bidding war. The news is incredibly exciting as Schwarzenegger has had very little experience in television and has never starred in a major role for a series. For over five decades the herculean Austrian has starred in dozens of movies, but his first steps into a major TV role will be on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger’s casting as the lead in the series continues his relationship with Skydance, having previously reprised his role as the T-800 in Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

8 episodes will make up the first season.

Who’s behind Utap / Fubar on Netflix?

Skydance Television and Blackjack Films Inc. are the two major production companies behind the new series.

The acquisition of Utap also continues the fruitful relationship between Netflix and Skydance. In 2020 the studio worked alongside Denver and Delilah Productions to produce The Old Guard, and with Bay Films on one of Netflix’s most expensive productions to date with 6 Underground. The studio has also produced Grace and Frankie and the sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

Nick Santora serves as the creator, executive producer, and writer on the series. He’s best known for his work on popular series such as Scorpion, Breakout Kings, Lie to Me, and Prison Break.

Santora, via his production company Blackjack Films, is also working on the biopic Dog Gone starring Rob Lowe.

Nick Santora netflix project

Nick Santora – Picture: Getty Images

Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are all listed as executive producers.

We’ve also learned that Phil Abraham is on board to direct episodes in the new series. The multi-Emmy nominated and winning director has been involved with projects such as Mad Men, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy, and The Walking Dead.

Phil Abraham Utap Netflix Series

Phil Abraham – Picture: IMDb

What is the plot of Utap/Fubar?

The series is based on True Lies, the 1994 action/comedy movie that Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Art Malik, and Tia Carrere. The series is described as a “global spy adventure”.

A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship is a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other’s involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.

Who are the cast members of Utap/Fubar?

Announced extremely early, we still only have Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barbaro listed as the only two cast members. The pair will portray a father and daughter dynamic.

utap netflix arnold monica season 1

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro

Schwarzenegger, best known for his roles in The Terminator, Conan and Predator, will play Luke Brunner who is described as a strong, gruff and loveable curmudgeon.

Speaking at a The Arnold Sports Festival, Schwarzenegger said on the news he’d soon be jetting up to Vancouver and filming his first scripted series: “I’m always interested in doing different things.”

Barbaro is flying high right now following her role in Top Gun: Maverick. She’ll be playing the role of Emma in this Netflix series and described as the “eldest and most perfect daughter.” The actress is also set to feature in the upcoming animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

netflix utap cast grid

Cast grid for Utap on Netflix

Rounding out the cast includes (listed in order of appearance in grid above L-R):

  • Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter – Set to be the sweet and unsuspecting boyfriend of Emma. Works as an elementary school teacher.
  • Travis Van Winkle as Aldon a wise-ass CIA officer.
  • Fabiana Udenio as Tally the ex-wife of Schwarzenegger’s character.
  • Scott Thompson as Dr. Louis Pfeffer
  • Devon Bostick as Oscar
  • Andy Buckley as Donnie

Elsewhere in the cast, we’ll see Milan Carter as Barry who has worked as a CIA officer alongside Brunner for 20 years. Fortune Feimster will play Roo another CIA officer. Gabriel Luna will play Boro, the lead villain of season 1.

You can see the full cast list here and we’ll be dropping more hints about characters in the future.

What is the production status of Utap?

Thanks to ProductionWeekly, we know that as of January 2022, the series entered pre-production. Pre-production is set to end at the beginning of May.

Filming will then take place in Toronto, Canada. According to production listings seen by What’s on Netflix, it’s set to begin filming on May 2nd, 2022, and was originally set to run through until August 25th, 2022.

Photographer Sean O’Neill managed to capture some behind-the-scenes of Arnold Schwarzenegger on set. With permission, we’ve embedded several of them below, and you can view the full range on his Patreon.

utap behind the scenes netflix

Various behind-the-scenes pictures from Utap – Pictures: Seansmovies

You can also see various other snaps and videos of the production from keen production spotters below:

Filming concluded in late September 2022 and on September 26th, Fortune Feimster posted, saying:

“That’s a wrap! I spent the last 5 months in Toronto filming this big, fun action show, Fubar, with one of the best to do it Arnold Schwarzenegger. We had one of the greatest crews I’ve ever worked with. An incredible experience all around & I can’t wait for people to see it on Netflix”.

Arnold responded, “It was a blast working with you!”

Fabiana Udenio on Instagram posted:

“And after an incredible Summer spent filming FUBAR, the new Netflix series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger @schwarzenegger and the most amazing cast and crew I finally get to see some of it while doing ADR… FUBAR rocks so proud “

Are you excited to see Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a Netflix Original series? Let us know in the comments below!

