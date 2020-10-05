Netflix Anime Prequel ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’: Everything We Know So Far

Army of the Dead has yet to arrive on Netflix, but details of an anime prequel series for the movie have emerged. We’ll be keeping track of everything related to Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, including the plot, casting news, production updates, and trailers.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is an upcoming Netflix Original action-horror anime series, developed by Jay Olivia. The anime is based on the upcoming feature-length action-horror movie Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder is apart of the project as both an executive producer and as a director. It has also been confirmed that Snyder will be directing only two episodes, while at least two further episodes will be directed by the showrunner, Jay Olivia.

When is the Netflix release date for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. Taking into consideration that Army of the Dead is arriving in 2021, it can be assumed that the prequel series will arrive soon after.

What is the plot of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

The anime prequel will chronicle the journey of Scott Ward, and his rescue crew during the zombie outbreak of Las Vegas.

Who are the cast members of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

So far, the cast members that have been announced have us excited for the upcoming anime prequel.

Providing their voices for series are the likes of Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), and Yetide Badaki (American Gods).

Further cast members have also been announced for the anime series are; beloved voice actor Nolan North (Uncharted), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), and Netflix rising star Anya Chalotra (The Witcher).

Will the cast of the movie be reprising their roles in the anime series?

It has already been confirmed that five cast members, including Dave Bautista will be returning to reprise their roles from the film.

Joining Bautista in reprising their roles are; Ana De La Reguera (Narcos), Tig Notaro (One Mississipi), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), and Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter).

What is the episode count for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

A total episode count has yet to be confirmed, but we know that the series will have a minimum of four episodes.

Are you excited for the release of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!