Superhero-Action Original ‘The Old Guard’: Coming to Netflix June 2020

Get prepared for even more superhero action this summer when The Old Guard arrives on Netflix in July. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Old Guard, including the plot, cast, trailer, and of course the Netflix release date.

The Old Guard is an upcoming Superhero-Action movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and based on the comic book of the same name by authors Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Rucka wrote the screenplay for the movie, so expect it to be as close to the source material as possible.

Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde) served as an executive producer, using her production company Denver and Delilah Productions to produce the film. The actress also has a leading role in the film. The Old Guard is the first Netflix Original that Charlize Theron has starred in, but she previously served as an executive producer on the excellent Mindhunter series.

When is the Netflix release date for The Old Guard?

It has been confirmed that The Old Guard will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, July 10th, 2020.

The superhero-drama will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Old Guard has also been confirmed to have an R rating.

What is the plot of The Old Guard?

Centuries-old, a group of immortals capable of healing from any wound, have made a name for themselves as the perfect guns for hire. Just as another immortal is “awakened”, they discover that the secret of their immortality has been exposed, and must now fight to keep their freedom.

Who are the cast members of The Old Guard?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Old Guard:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Andy / Andromache of Scythia Charlize Theron Monster | Mad Mx: Fury Road | Atomic Blonde Nile Freeman KiKi Layne If Beale Street Could Talk | Native Son | Chicago Med Joe (Yusuf Al-Kaysani) Marwan Kenzari Aladdin | What Happened to Monday | Ben-Hur Booker (Sebastian le Livre) Matthias Schoenaerts Rust and Bone | The Danish Girl | Red Sparrow Nicky (Nicolo di Genova) Luca Marinelli They Call Me Jeeg | Rainbow: A Private Affair | Don’t Be Bad Copley Chiwetel Ejiofor 12 Years a Slave | Dirty Pretty Things | 2012 Merrick Harry Melling Harry Potter | The Ballad of Buster Scruggs | His Dark Materials TBA Veronica Ngo The Last Jedi | Bright | The Rebel Dizzy Natacha Karam The Brave | 9-1-1: Lone Star | Homeland Yana Anamaria Marinca Europa Report | Fury | Five Minutes of Heaven Keane Joey Ansah The Bourne Ultimatum | Attack the Block | Snow White and the Huntsman

Veronica Ngo has previously starred in two Netflix Originals, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and Bright. When The Old Guard drops on Netflix, it will be her fourth Original as she also has a role in Spike Lee’s upcoming war-drama Da 5 Bloods.

When and where did filming take place for The Old Guard?

Principal photography began in May 2019 and took place across several locations in Europe.

Production was handled by Skydance Media and Denver and Delilah Productions.

Are you looking forward to watching The Old Guard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!