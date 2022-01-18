Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix Series ‘Utap’: What We Know So Far

First announced towards the end of 2020, it has been revealed that for the first time in his five decades-spanning career that Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in his first very first scripted television series, Utap.

As reported by Deadline, the competition was heavy for the project, but ultimately Netflix won the bidding war. The news is incredibly exciting as Schwarzenegger has had very little experience in television and has never starred in a major role for a series. For over five decades the herculean Austrian has starred in dozens of movies, but his first steps into a major TV role will be on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger’s casting as the lead in the series continues his relationship with Skydance, having previously reprised his role as the T-800 in Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The acquirement of the Utap also continues the fruitful relationship between Netflix and Skydance. In 2020 the studio worked alongside Denver and Delilah Productions to produce The Old Guard, and with Bay Films on one of Netflix’s most expensive productions to date with 6 Underground. The studio has also produced Grace and Frankie and the sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

What is the plot of Utap?

A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other’s involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.

Who are the cast members of Utap?

Announced extremely early, we still only have Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barbaro listed as the only two cast members. The roles are still currently unnamed, but the pair will portray a father and daughter dynamic.

Monica Barbaro will also feature in the upcoming animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

What is the production status of Utap?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 18/01/2022)

Thanks to ProductionWeekly we know that as of January 2022 the series is currently in pre-production. Filming will take place in Toronto, Canada.

Are you excited to see Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a Netflix Original series? Let us know in the comments below!