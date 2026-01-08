‘Assassin’s Creed’ Netflix TV Adaptation: 5 Cast Members Now & Eyeing Q1 2026 Filming Start in Italy

Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series has found its first cast members: Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus and Tanzyn Crawford. An official production date has yet to be announced, but we know that filming is being eyed to begin in early 2026 in Rome, Italy. Details are still limited, but here’s everything we know so far about the live-action Assassin’s Creed series on Netflix.

After years of development, we’re inching ever closer to seeing Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series. Ubisoft’s longstanding video game franchise was first launched on video game consoles in 2007, and over a dozen titles have been released since, taking gamers on a journey across history, witnessing the events of the Italian Renaissance, French Revolution, US Independence, Victorian England, the Viking invasion of England, Feudal Japan, and the ancient worlds of Egypt and Greece.

The series will be led by Roberto Patino (Westworld) and David Wiener (Homecoming), who will team up as showrunners, creators, and executive producers. Joining the pair as producers are Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, alongside Matt O’Toole. Co-executive producers on the series are Claire Kiechel and Jaquén Castellanos.

According to the WGA, the series’s staff writers have been confirmed as Sanaz Toossi, Sam Reynolds, Daniel Goldberg, and Tom Hemmings.

Read Next New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

What is the plot of Assassin’s Creed?

First some background on the story of the game:

The Assassin’s Creed games are famous for the ongoing war fought in the shadows by the Templar Order and the Assassin Brotherhood. In the most recent games, the precursor to the Templars is the Order of the Ancients, which was founded in 1334 BCE by the Egyptian Pharaoh Smenkhkare. The war between these two factions has been ongoing for thousands of years as the Templars seek to take control of humanity’s fate, while the Assassins wish to preserve humanity’s free will.

In the modern day, Abstergo, a highly advanced tech company run by the Templars, uses a device known as the animus, which allows the user to relive the memories of their ancestors, transporting their mind hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of years into the past. Abstergo’s plan is to use these memories to locate the Pieces of Eden, powerful ancient relics that once belonged to a precursor race that ruled humanity.

We now have a synopsis sourced from Production Weekly for the television adaptation:

“Set in the vast and volatile world of Ancient Rome—an era yet untouched by the franchise—the new series plunges players into the political shadows of Nero’s early reign. As the young emperor tightens his grip on power, his famed tutor and advisor, Seneca the Younger, struggles to curb Nero’s darker impulses. When whispers of corruption, betrayal, and a mysterious hidden order begin to spread through the palaces and forums of Rome, a new assassin emerges from the fringes of the Empire. Tasked with uncovering a conspiracy that entwines Nero’s ascent, Seneca’s uneasy influence, and a plot that reaches from the imperial court to the city’s underbelly, the assassin must navigate shifting loyalties and deadly intrigue. Set between 54–68 AD, this chapter explores the birth of tyranny—and the blade poised to reshape history.”

What era will the live-action series take place?

The story will take place in Ancient Rome. Italy is a fan favourite among Assassin’s Creed fans, thanks to the beloved character Ezio Auditore di Firenze, who was the main character of the video games Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, set during the Renaissance.

Assassin’s Creed 2 saw Ezio fight his way across Florence, Venice, San Gimignano, and Forlì in Renaissance Italy. Meanwhile, Brotherhood was set in Rome, where the live-action series is set to take place. It must be noted that we have already been told that none of the franchise’s existing characters will be involved.

The era of Ancient Rome we could see is the latter years of the Roman Republic. During this time, Gaius Julius Caesar rose to prominence. He defeated the Gauls in the Gallic Wars, led the Roman Invasion of Britain, defeated his political rival Pompey in a civil war, and led Rome as a dictator for several years before his assassination. Caesar’s influence played a vital role in the downfall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire.

Who are the cast members of Assassin’s Creed?

Toby Wallace was the first confirmed cast member, who Deadline has named a series regular and co-lead. The name and details of the role have yet to be announced. Wallace previously starred in Netflix’s The Society and will appear as a series regular in HBO’s upcoming third season of Euphoria.

Lola Petticrew and Zachary Hart were recently cast as series regulars for Assassin’s Creed. The roles of both actors have been kept under wraps, and we don’t expect to learn further details for a while yet. Petticrew has yet to star in a Netflix project and is best known for starring in television shows such as Bloodlands, Say Nothing and Trespasses.

Zachary Hart has starred in Netflix titles such as Peaky Blinders and The Witcher: Blood Origin. He has also starred in shows such as Slow Horses, Masters of the Air, and Bodies.

Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) is joining Toby Wallace and Lola Petticrew in the cast of Assassin’s Creed, the new live-action series adaptation of Ubisoft’s best-selling video game franchise. pic.twitter.com/pP456JvA6B — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 15, 2025

Two of the most recent cast members revealed for the series as Laura Marcus and Tanzyn Crawford. The name of Marcus’s role has yet to be revealed. The actress previously starred on Netflix in the period drama Death by Lightning. She has also starred in Andor and will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise of the Reaping.

Tanzyn Crawford’s role has also yet to be disclosed. She previously starred in the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things and will be seen as a series regular in HBO’s upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

What is the production status of Assassin’s Creed?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming dates for the series have yet to be announced. However, a report from issue 1465 of Production Weekly on August 13, 2025, listed the series status as “Q1 2026”, suggesting filming is being eyed for early 2026.

Production will take place in Rome, Italy.

When will Assassin’s Creed be released on Netflix?

At this time, there is no confirmed release date or rumoured release window for Assassin’s Creed.

With production spanning 2026, the earliest we could foresee Assassin’s Creed’s release on Netflix is sometime in the second half of 2026.

Are you excited to watch Assassin’s Creed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!