Netflix Games New Releases and News Roundup: March 2023

Welcome to a brand new monthly rundown where for the first time, we’ll be running you through the Netflix Games Monthly Roundup for March 2023.

Netflix Added a total of two games to their Netflix Games lineup in March 2023; those games are:

Highwater (Date added: March 15th, surprise release) – It’s the world’s end and the ultra-rich are headed to Mars. Explore a flooded planet, discover islands, and find allies – can you escape in time?

Terra Nil (Date added: March 28th, arrived as announced) – Described as a “reverse city builder” where you have to reclaim the wasteland for the environment.

Netflix announced several games for Netflix Games at the Games Developer Conference (GDC); below is a list of all the games announced for Netflix Games in March, dates where dates are provided, and who the developer/publisher is.

Monument Valley 1 & 2 – (developed by Ustwo) (announced for 2024, so there are 366 possible release dates). Described as an “indie puzzle game”, the play leads Princess Ida through mazes of optical illusions and impossible objects while manipulating the world around her to reach various platforms throughout the game.

– (developed by Ustwo) (announced for 2024, so there are 366 possible release dates). Described as an “indie puzzle game”, the play leads Princess Ida through mazes of optical illusions and impossible objects while manipulating the world around her to reach various platforms throughout the game. Untitled Super Evil Megacorp Game (developed by Super Evil Megacorp). Not much is known about this game besides it being a multiplayer experience and a “transmedia” game based on an upcoming Netflix Original.

(developed by Super Evil Megacorp). Not much is known about this game besides it being a multiplayer experience and a “transmedia” game based on an upcoming Netflix Original. Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (developed by Ubisoft) (announced for an April 18th release). The follow-up game to “The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot”.

(developed by Ubisoft) (announced for an April 18th release). The follow-up game to “The Mighty Quest For Epic Loot”. Untitled Too Hot To Handle Game Sequel (developed by Nanobit) (release is for some time in 2023) a follow-up game to “Too Hot To Handle: Love Is A Game” which itself is based on the hit Netflix reality show.

(developed by Nanobit) (release is for some time in 2023) a follow-up game to “Too Hot To Handle: Love Is A Game” which itself is based on the hit Netflix reality show. Untitled Rebel Moon RPG. Announced by Zack Snyder with no information about a release date or developer announced so take this as a rumor.

News Around Netflix Games During March 2023

Netflix appeared at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and announced several new games scheduled for Netflix Games (see the list above). Netflix revealed that there are forty new games planned for release this year.

Netflix recently updated its app, which now features a line of code that asks if you want to use your phone as a controller, meaning that Netflix Games could be coming to the Netflix TV app soon.

Netflix also posted several job listings for their studios Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment; those listings include:

Senior Editor (Night School Studio)

Senior Operations Manager (Night School Studio)

Senior QA Analyst (Night School Studio)

Senior UI/UX Designer (Night School Studio)

Technical Director (Night School Studio)

Lead Product Manager (Boss Fight Entertainment)

These jobs have been posted on Netflix Jobs and LinkedIn,

Netflix Games Predictions For April 2023

Now let’s look at some of my predictions for what I expect will happen for Netflix Games, whether that’s new game announcements, game releases, and news predictions. These are all my speculation, and none of this is confirmed.

My first prediction is that Netflix will expand its studios so they aren’t just based in the United States and Helsinki, Finland. Currently, Night School Studio, Boss Fight Entertainment, Spry Fox, and an Untitled Netflix Game Studio are all spread across the United States. Netflix also has Next Games and Moonloot Games in Helsinki, Finland. Netflix is a global entertainment giant and logically, their next move within their in-house game studios would expand to countries like Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

My second prediction is we will get an announcement date for the final game in Netlix’s three-game deal with French game publisher Ubisoft. The final game in Netflix’s partnership with Ubisoft is yet-to-be-titled in Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise.

My final prediction is that we will get an official announcement that Netflix Games is coming to smart TVs. The Netflix mobile app already has a line of code that acknowledges the function of using your phone as a controller, so we are now just waiting on an official announcement for a date.

Final Thoughts

Netflix Games now has a total of fifty-six games as of my writing this, which is still a lot smaller than services like Apple Arcade or Xbox Game Pass. Still, Netflix’s announcement of forty new games coming this year shows Netflix is heavily investing in its gaming intuitive. March 2023 had some interesting announcements, mainly thanks to GDC; hopefully, in April 2023, Netflix drops more games and more announcements.