‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ Netflix Animated Series: What We Know So Far

One of the many video game adaptations on the way to Netflix is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, a new six-episode series from Adi Shankar. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know so far about the forthcoming series set to arrive in Fall 2023.

Blood Dragon began its life as a DLC add-on to Far Cry 3, released in 2013. It scored resounding positive reviews and was notably very different from the main game sporting a neon-soaked 80s aesthetic and a futuristic setting.

Variety announced the project in June 2021 with a first look, then presented it during Geeked Week 2021 a few weeks later on Day 5.

The story of the series is as follows:

“The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.”

Who’s behind Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix! on Netflix?

Adi Shankar is the visionary behind the series serving as creator, story writer, and executive producer. He’s previously worked on Netflix’s Castlevania and the experimental Netflix animation series, The Guardians of Justice. Shankar is also behind the YouTube Channel Bootleg Universe, which the creator cites as one of the main reasons Ubisoft approached him for this series.

An early animation test was released on YouTube in 2021:

Shankar said the series was inspired partially by the DC comic Elseworlds (alternative versions of DC properties) and Captain N: The Game Master (a series from the late 1980s). The art style for the anime series is described as a “blended plethora” of “art styles to deliver a visually distinct nostalgic acid trip.”

Directing the project is Medhi Leffad, who worked on Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots and Arcane.

Bobbypills is the studio behind the forthcoming Netflix series, which boasts itself as being the “first and only Studio in Europe specialized in adult animation.”

Based in Paris, France, they’re behind projects like Vermin, Peepoodo, and Crisis Jung. Balak serves as the studio’s creative director.

Ubisoft Film & Television Paris is also working as the production company behind the project, with Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot producing.

First look at Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix!

At the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12th, 2023 – Adi Shankar presented a new trailer for the upcoming series, which was full of Ubisoft easter eggs, including a cameo from Assassin’s Creed.

We also got our first look teaser trailer for the new series at the Ubisoft Forward event.

We’ll see more of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix at the Annecy Animation Film Festival on June 15th. It’ll feature at the Petite Salley Lamy theater where the series will be presented by Mehdi Leffad (Director, Bobbypills); Balak (Art Director, Bobbypills); Jérémie

Bonnouvrier (Production Director, Bobbypills); Hugo Revon (Development Director, Ubisoft Film & Television) and Claire Rieuneau (Development Manager, Ubisoft Film & Television).

Who will star in Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix?

Adi Shankar voices Red from the Niji Six in the show, inspired by Rainbow Six Siege.

voices Red from the Niji Six in the show, inspired by Rainbow Six Siege. Balak lends his voice as the sweet but deadly Assassin, Bullfrog, inspired by Assassin’s Creed.

lends his voice as the sweet but deadly Assassin, Bullfrog, inspired by Assassin’s Creed. Nathaniel Curtis (Witcher: Blood Origin, It’s A Sin) voices Dolph Laserhawk.

(Witcher: Blood Origin, It’s A Sin) voices Dolph Laserhawk. Mark Ebulue voices Marcus Holloway (Watch Dogs 2)

voices Marcus Holloway (Watch Dogs 2) Boris Hiestand (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) voices Alex.

When will Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix be released on Netflix?

A Fall 2023 release window has been announced for the series. It’ll be released on Netflix globally.

This is one of several projects Ubisoft and Netflix are working on together with other adaptations, including Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and Assassins Creed.

