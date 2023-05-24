New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Welcome to your big preview of all the movies currently in active development, pre-production, production or even completed at Netflix for release in either 2023 (haven’t been announced), 2024, or beyond.

Don’t forget; we’re still covering all the Netflix Original movies still set to release throughout the remainder of 2023.

We should stress that everything on this list is subject to change, and just because projects get announced doesn’t mean they ever come to fruition.

Netflix Movies Expected or Confirmed for Release in 2024

Important Note: This is listed in date release order, and if no date is available, in alphabetical order. Some of these movies could be released in 2023 but haven’t been included in official Netflix docs for the year.

Lift

Genre: Comedy, Action

Director: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó

Coming to Netflix on January 12th, 2024.

Kevin Hart leads this new heist movie that sees a crew assembled and recruited to help stop a terrorist attack.

Also starring in Lift includes Billy Magnussen, and Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

Atlas

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown

Following the success for the 2023 release The Mother, Jennifer Lopez will be back for another feature film as part of a deal struck back in 2021. Filming for the movie occurred throughout 2022 (with some reshoots in 2023).

Originally referred to as simply, “The Expansion Project”, the movie is about Atlas fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity.

Back in Action

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Seth Gordon

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx

This new action-comedy will see Cameron Diaz return to the big screen alongside Jamie Foxx.

The movie hit the news recently as Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a medical emergency towards the tailend of filming.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (fka Beverly Hills Cop 4)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot

Confirmed for release in 2024

That’s right, decades after Eddie Murphy first played Axel Foley, Netflix has revived the action crime comedy for a fourth entry (and potentially more afterward).

Confirmed to be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the movie sees Axel Foley receiving a call that his estranged daughter is in danger.

Production took place between mid-2022 to late 2022 and is reportedly due to release on Netflix in 2024.

Carry-On

Genre: Action

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi

From Amblin Partners, this new movie was filmed in Louisiana and Ohio throughout the latter months of 2022 and is now in post-production.

Here’s what you can expect from the new action thriller:

“TSA agent Ethan Kopek gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.”

Code 8: Part II

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell

The first movie was a fan-funded movie short that turned into a movie and jumped onto Netflix.

Here’s what the sequel is about:

“The sequel follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers.”

Production took place in late 2021 and is expected to arrive in 2023.

Damsel

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Was originally scheduled for October 13th, 2023 – now undated

Coming from Roth Kirschenbaum Films and PCMA Productions, this is one of the significant new projects featuring Millie Bobby Brown.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new sci-fi/fantasy featuring the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star:

“A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Family Leave

Genre: Comedy, Family

Director: McG

Cast:

This new family comedy is about the Brenner family, who all wake up to a full family body switch and quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world.

You can read more about Family Leave in our big preview. Filming took place throughout 2022 and into 2023.

God Country

Genre: Fantasy, Comic Book

Director: Jim Mickle

The showrunner behind Netflix’s Sweet Tooth will be adapting the Image Comics God Country into a movie for Netflix. The comic comes from Geoff Shaw, Donny Cates, and Jason Wordie.

Here’s what you can expect from the story if you’ve never read the comics:

An elderly widower in Texas is cured of dementia after discovering an enchanted sword in the eye of a tornado. Due to this discovery, however, he must fight otherworldly creatures that the sword has summoned. Based on the Image comic by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw.

Filming is expected to begin in 2023.

Gundam

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Based on the hit Japanese mech franchise, this new live-action movie is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Sunrise Interactive. Production was expected to begin in mid-2023, although it has since moved back to early 2024.

Havoc

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2024.

The director of The Raid and Netflix’s Apostle returns for this new action thriller headlined by Tom Hardy.

The story follows a detective following up on a drug deal that’s gone dramatically wrong, which leads him to rescue a politician’s son.

The movie is being produced by XYZ Films and began filming in the summer of 2021.

High in the Clouds

Genre: Animation

Director: Timothy Reckart

Netflix and Gaumont are producing this new animated feature film based on the novel by Paul McCartney, who is also reportedly producing brand new original music for the movie too.

The movie is about a teenage squirrel called Wirral who joins a team of rebels. At one point, the movie was looking at a 2023 release but no word on the exact release date right now.

In Your Dreams

Genre: Animation

Director: Alex Woo and Erik Benson

The story follows Stevie and her brother Elliot who magically travel into the world of dreams with the mission of finding The Sandman, who will grant them their ultimate wish — saving their parents’ marriage. Comes from Kuku Studios.

Irish Wish

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speelers, Alexander Vlahos

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2024

The second movie to come from Netflix’s pact with Lindsay Lohan is eying a 2024 release date (and a third movie is on the way!).

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“When the love of Maddie’s life gets engaged to her best-friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.”

Locked In

Genre: Romance, Thriller

Director: Nour Wazzi

Cast: Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole, Rose Williams

This new British-based romance thriller was reportedly filmed between December and early 2023. It comes from Gaumont and Neon Films and tells the story of an unhappy newlywed who is pitted against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine.

Lonely Planet

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Susannah Grant

Cast: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Younes Boucif

Filmed in mid-2022, this romance movie is mostly unknown with it only described as a love story set in Morocco.

Monkey Man

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

This one was initially listed in the 2022 schedule and subsequently pushed. It was then included in the initial 2023 schedule and has been pushed out of a release window.

The new movie comes from Dev Patel, who writes, directs, and stars. It’s about an ex-felon released in India struggling to adjust to a world full of greed and eroding spiritual values.

Rez Ball

Genre: Drama

Director: Sydney Freeland

Cast: Jaren K. Robledo, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Jojo Jackson, Devin Sampson-Craig, Henry Wilson Jr., Kauchani Bratt, Kusem Goodwind, Avery Hale, Damian Castellane, River Rayne Thomas.

Produced by LeBron James, this new movie is based on the Michael Powell book called Canyon Dreams. Follows a high school basketball team called the Chuska Warriors banding together after losing their star player.

SCOOP

Genre: Drama

Director: Philip Martin

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper

Based on the novel, “Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews,” by Sam McAlister, this biopic will recount how the BBC obtained an interview with Prince Andrew for Newsnight.

Filming took place throughout the latter stages of 2022 and into early 2023.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Genre: Animation, Kids

Director: Liza Johnson

Cast: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Matty Cardarople

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Coming to Netflix as part of its output deal with Nickelodeon is a new Spongebob animated spin-off movie focusing on Sandy Cheeks.

Shout It Out Loud

Genre: Music Biopic

Director: Joachim Rønning

A music biopic on Gene and Paul, the two kids from Queens, New York, who went on to form a friendship and started the rock band KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. Expected to begin production in 2023 for a 2024 release.

The Deliverance

Genre: Horror

Director: Lee Daniels

Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin, Rob Morgan

Described as a mid-budget horror movie, this movie was shot in mid-2022 in Pittsburgh. It’s based on Latoya Ammons and her family, who claim to have been victims of a demonic possession that has spanned over two years and counting.

The Electric State

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

Confirmed for 2024 Netflix release.

The Russo Brothers bought their first big project to Netflix in 2022 with the release of The Gray Man and Netflix is investing in a slew of new projects from the pair, including an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag ‘s The Electric State.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation:

“Set in a post-apocalyptic 1997, The Electric State is the story of Michelle who, accompanied by her toy robot Skip, sets out across the western United States in a stolen car to find her missing brother. Told in achingly melancholy, spare prose and featuring almost a hundred gorgeous, full-colour illustrations, The Electric State is a novel like no other.”

The movie is in production in late 2022 and aims for a 2024 release date.

The Family Treehorn

Genre: Animation

Director: Ron Howard



Based on the Florence Parry Heide book The Shrinking of Treehorn, this will be the animation directorial debut of Ron Howard, best known for A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, and Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy.

The movie will be done by the Netflix in-house studio Animal Logic and is about a young man who begins shrinking in size after playing a strange board game, which goes largely unnoticed by his parents.

The Mothership

Genre: Family, Adventure

Director: Matt Charman

Cast: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick, Quinn McPherson, Paul Guilfoyle, Sydney Lemmon, Molly Parker, John Ortiz

Halle Berry will play Sara Morse in this new family sci-fi movie where she discovers a strange object nestled away in their rural arm, setting them off on an adventure.

It was initially expected to release in 2022 but later pushed into 2023 and now has no confirmed release.

The Old Guard 2: Force Multiplied

Genre: Action

Director: Victoria Mahoney

Cast: Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding, Marwan Kenzari

Filming has long since concluded on the sequel to the sci-fi comic book adaptation sequel in Italy.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the second outing:

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.”

The Piano Lesson

Genre: Drama

Director: Malcolm Washington

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler

Adaptation of August Wilson’s play that played on Broadway through 2022 and will see much of the primary cast return for this feature film adaptation.

The movie was filmed through Q2 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thelma The Unicorn

Genre: Animation

Directors: Jared Hess and Lynn Wang

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2024

Coming from Mikros Animation is a new feature film adapting the children’s book by Aaron Blabey. It’ll tell the story of a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamourous music star.

Six Triple Eight

Genre: Historical Drama

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Sarah Jeffery, Oprah Winfrey, Moriah Brown

Tyler Perry is directing this historical biopic on the overlooked story of the courageous women of The United States 6888th Battalion that operated during World War 2. It features a huge ensemble cast and has concluded filming with locations including the United Kingdom and the US.

Uglies



Genre: Sci-fi / Fantasy

Director: McG

Cast: Joey King, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, Chase Stokes, Laverne Cox

Filming in late 2021, this sci-fi literary adaptation has gone MIA a bit since. It’s set in an Orwellian future in which teenagers undergo surgery on their 16th birthdays to become like supermodels.

Ultraman

Genre: Animation

Director: Shannon Tindle

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2024.

Based on the long-running manga and anime series, this new feature film comes from Tsuburaya Productions.

The movie is being written and directed by Shannon Tindle, who produced the limited series LOST OLLIE for Netflix in 2022.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jerry Seinfeld

Cast: Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Hugh Grant

Jerry Seinfeld will star, direct, write and produce this new comedy movie about the origin of the humble confectionery, the Pop-Tart.

A joke inspires the movie told on the stand-up stage and tells the story of the sworn rivalries between Kellogg’s and Post.

Untitled Safdie Brothers Movie

Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Cast: Adam Sandler

Set to get underway with filming in Summer 2023 is the brand new sports drama from the Safdie Brothers, who will reteam with Adam Sandler (all three worked on A24’s Uncut Gems) that’s set in the world of baseball trading cards.

Wallace & Gromit

Genre: Animation

Director: Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham

A new movie in the Wallace and Gromit universe is coming to Netflix exclusively to Netflix (excluding the UK) in 2024.

Netflix Movies In Development at Netflix

These movies have yet to enter production but have been announced or are in active development or pre-production:

36 Questions – Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast.

– Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast. A God in Ruins – Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi.

– Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi. A Million Miles Away Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut.

Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut. A Note of Explanation – A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write.

– A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write. A Time Lost – Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.

– Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown. ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

– Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story. Amnesty – Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans houses when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer.

– Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans houses when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer. Amy And The Orphans – Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break the news of their father’s death to their sister who has Downs syndrome.

– Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break the news of their father’s death to their sister who has Downs syndrome. Arranged Marriage – Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her.

– Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her. Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

– New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms. Average Height, Average Build – Adam McKay’s second major Netflix Original movie dubbed as a dark comedy. Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr. to star.

– Adam McKay’s second major Netflix Original movie dubbed as a dark comedy. Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr. to star. Backwards – Shawn Levy to direct this 21 Laps Entertainment movie about a father who reverses the aging process. Based on the novel by Finneas Scott.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

– British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix. Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as superheroes in the movie based on the 90s comic.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as superheroes in the movie based on the 90s comic. Below – Thriller from David F. Sandberg.

– Thriller from David F. Sandberg. Betty Ford – Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford.

– Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford. Beyond Good & Evil – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman. Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Bioshock – An adaptation of the video game franchise.

– An adaptation of the video game franchise. Black Brother, Black Brother – Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton.

– Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton. Black Samurai – Addictive Pictures and 87eleven Entertainment team on this martial arts thriller.

– Addictive Pictures and 87eleven Entertainment team on this martial arts thriller. Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.

– Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery. Blackout – This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

– This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown.

– Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown. Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.

– Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie. Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

– Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip. BRZRKR – Keanu Reeves set to star in this comic-book adaptation

– Keanu Reeves set to star in this comic-book adaptation Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.

– Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin. Caste – Ava DuVernay is behind this new political historical adaptation.

– Ava DuVernay is behind this new political historical adaptation. Change Agent – Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader.

– Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader. Chinatown – Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script.

– Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script. Christmas in Wonderland – Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident and is taken in by a single dad.

– Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident and is taken in by a single dad. Christmas Quinceanera – Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film.

– Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film. Chupa – Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir.

– Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir. Cocaine Hippos – Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler.

– Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler. Cold Warrior – Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry.

– Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry. Dark Days at the Magna Carta – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley.

– 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley. Death and the King’s Horseman – Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe.

– Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe. Dept. H – Adaptation of the Matt Kindt comic book with Alice Waddington attached to direct.

– Adaptation of the Matt Kindt comic book with Alice Waddington attached to direct. Dial A For Aunties – Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.

– Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Do Not Harm – Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor.

– Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor. Dorothy & Alice – Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature.

– Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature. Down Low – Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man.

– Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man. Dr. Rapp – John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend.

– John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend. Dragon’s Lair – Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon.

– Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon. Empathy Machine – Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby.

– Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby. Exit West – Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed.

– Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed. First Ascent – From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller.

– From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller. Flash Boys – Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis, who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt.

– Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis, who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt. Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro to direct this updated horror classic, potentially starring Oscar Isaac.

– Guillermo del Toro to direct this updated horror classic, potentially starring Oscar Isaac. Forty Acres – Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil

– Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show.

Gears of War – Live-action adaptation of the Xbox video game series.

– Live-action adaptation of the Xbox video game series. Hamlet – Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation.

– Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation. Heat – Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica.

– Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica. Hello America – Netflix secured the film rights to the 1981 novel by JG Ballard in 2017 with Scott Free to produce but has gone quiet.

Hello, Universe – Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.

– Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly. Here Comes the Flood – Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie.

– Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie. I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.

– Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk. I Used to Be Famous – Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback.

– Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback. I Am Not Your Perfect American Daughter – Drama from director America Ferrera.

– Drama from director America Ferrera. In the Land of Saints and Sinners – Thriller from director Robert Lorenz set in a remote Irish village. Starring Liam Neeson.

– Thriller from director Robert Lorenz set in a remote Irish village. Starring Liam Neeson. In Your Dreams – Animated movie from director Alex Woo.

– Animated movie from director Alex Woo. Ivy – Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda.

– Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda. Janet – Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page.

– Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page. John Henry and the Statesmen – Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson.

– Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson. King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

– Nollywood crime-drama sequel. Knives Out 3 – A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig.

– A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig. K-Pop: Lost in America – Rumored Rebel Wilson comedy.

– Rumored Rebel Wilson comedy. Meet Me Next Christmas – Holiday romantic comedy.

– Holiday romantic comedy. Lady Business – Brie Larson to star and direct in this drama.

– Brie Larson to star and direct in this drama. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer.

– Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer. Leave The World Behind – Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts-led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel.

– Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts-led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel. Life Sentence – Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories.

– Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories. Locked In – Famke Janssen and Rose Williams to headline this new psychological thriller.

– Famke Janssen and Rose Williams to headline this new psychological thriller. Lost Dog – Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story.

– Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story. Masters of the Universe – Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star.

– Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star. Mea Culpa – Tyler Perry directed movie starring Kelly Rowland.

– Tyler Perry directed movie starring Kelly Rowland. Mega Man – A live-action movie based on the classic Capcom game.

Millarworld movies include: Empress Prodigy Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

movies include: Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.

– Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone. Most Dangerous Game – Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy.

– Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy. Most Talented Family – Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix.

– Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix. Mother of the Bride – Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt to star in this new rom-com.

– Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt to star in this new rom-com. My Hero Academia – Live-action adaptation of the anime series from Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato to direct, Joby Harold to write.

– Live-action adaptation of the anime series from Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato to direct, Joby Harold to write. My Lovely Wife – Julia Hart to direct this adaption of the book by Samantha Downing.

– Julia Hart to direct this adaption of the book by Samantha Downing. My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

– 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story. Pashmina – Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina.

– Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina. Past Midnight – Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman.

– Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman. Planet of the Dead – A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead.

– A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead. Quartermaster – Drew Pearce to direct a new movie described as a high-concept thriller.

– Drew Pearce to direct a new movie described as a high-concept thriller. Rebel Ridge – American thriller exploring systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier.

– American thriller exploring systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Rebel Moon Vol. 2 – The second movie Zack Snyder directs in the new fantasy sci-fi world.

– The second movie Zack Snyder directs in the new fantasy sci-fi world. Red Notice 2 & 3 – Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

– Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Redd Zone – Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama.

– Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama. Ripple – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi romance about a time traveler starting to meddle with the past.

– 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi romance about a time traveler starting to meddle with the past. Rockaway – 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington-led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell.

Sand Kings – George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film.

– George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film. SCOOP – A biopic on the BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell to star.

– A biopic on the BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell to star. Seesaw Monster – Adaptation of the novel by Kotaro Isaka and starring Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek.

– Adaptation of the novel by Kotaro Isaka and starring Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek. Seismic – 21 Laps Entertainment to produce this thriller about a single mother who fights to reunite with her missing son after the Earth’s surface is decimated by a mysterious attack.

– 21 Laps Entertainment to produce this thriller about a single mother who fights to reunite with her missing son after the Earth’s surface is decimated by a mysterious attack. Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming.

– New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming. Shoe Dog – Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise.

– Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise. Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

– Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version. Shout It Out Loud – Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin.

– Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin. Six Years – Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing.

– Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing. Spencer Confidential 2 – A sequel to the Mark Wahlberg action movie.

– A sequel to the Mark Wahlberg action movie. Steps – Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey.

– Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey. Student Driver – Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.

– Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure. Super Normal – Comedic spin on the superhero genre from Rideback and Josh Gad.

– Comedic spin on the superhero genre from Rideback and Josh Gad. Teddy Bear – Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project.

– Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project. The Buried Giant – Stop-motion fantasy movie from Guillermo del Toro.

– Stop-motion fantasy movie from Guillermo del Toro. The Division – Adaptation of Ubisoft’s action game – believed to now be on the backburner.

– Adaptation of Ubisoft’s action game – believed to now be on the backburner. The Helicopter Heist – First announced in 2018, this movie was initially set to star Jake Gyllenhaal.

– First announced in 2018, this movie was initially set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. The Netherfield Girls – Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star.

– Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Take The Ice – Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater.

– Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater. Tenzing – Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest.

– Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest. That Christmas – Animated feature film from Locksmith Animation.

– Animated feature film from Locksmith Animation. The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. Greta Gerwig is in talks to direct.

– At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. Greta Gerwig is in talks to direct. The Bluff – The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

– The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. The Cactus – Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine.

– Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine. The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.

– Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera. The Council – Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes.

– Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes. The Dawn Patrol – Chernin Entertainment is developing this crime drama based on the Don Winslow book.

– Chernin Entertainment is developing this crime drama based on the Don Winslow book. The Formula – Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray.

– Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray. The Ghost In The Machine – Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis becomes one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system.

– Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis becomes one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system. The Girls I’ve Been – Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel. The Gray Man 2 – A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie.

– A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie. The Hills Have Eyes For You – Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig.

– Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig. The Homeless World Cup / The Beautiful Game – Thea Sharrock directs this upcoming sports drama.

– Thea Sharrock directs this upcoming sports drama. The House Across the Lake – Berlanti Productions is behind this upcoming psychological horror.

– Berlanti Productions is behind this upcoming psychological horror. The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Musical featuring Idris Elba dubbed as a modern retelling of the classic tale.

The Kane Chronicles 1-3 – Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix.

– Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix. The Kitchen – Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star.

The Raid – Re-imagining of Gareth Evans’ 2010 action thriller. Patrick Hughes to direct.

– Re-imagining of Gareth Evans’ 2010 action thriller. Patrick Hughes to direct. The Rewind – Comedy adaptation of the Allison Winn Scotch novel.

– Comedy adaptation of the Allison Winn Scotch novel. The Sea Beast 2 – Sequel to the 2022 animated movie.

– Sequel to the 2022 animated movie. The Selection – Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

– Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour. The Tinder Swindler – AGC Studios is working on an adaptation of the story that went viral via Netflix’s documentary.

– AGC Studios is working on an adaptation of the story that went viral via Netflix’s documentary. The Thing About Jellyfish – Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel.

The Young Wife – Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding.

– Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding. This Beast – Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village.

– Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village. Tilt – MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment.

– MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment. To Hell with the Devil – Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend.

– Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend. Trigger Warning – Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya.

– Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya. Upstate – Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds.

– Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. Underworld – Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo.

– Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo. Untitled Nancy Meyers Movie – Ensemble comedy.

– Ensemble comedy. Uprising – 21 Laps Entertainment action thriller about a global viral pandemic that turns people into vampires. Directed by Travis Knight.

Virunga – Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary. Void – Sci-fi movie based on a spec written by Christopher Borrelli.

– Sci-fi movie based on a spec written by Christopher Borrelli. War Party – Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy.

– Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy. We Can Be Heroes 2 – Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020.

– Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020. Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.

– Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season. Where I End – Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller.

– Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller. White Mountains – UFO horror movie based on true events and produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

– UFO horror movie based on true events and produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Yes Day 2 – A sequel to the Jennifer Garner family movie.

Have we missed any major Netflix movies coming in 2024 or beyond? Let us know in the comments down below.