Benicio del Toro's Netflix Movie Reptile: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot

The new thriller will premiere at TIFF before heading to Netflix globally in October 2023

Netflix has teamed up with Black Label Media company to produce the thriller Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro. The movie is set to have its worldwide premiere at TIFF 2023 before heading to Netflix in October 2023. Here’s everything we know. 

Netflix’s Reptile will be helmed by prolific music video director Grant Singer, who has worked with such big names as Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lorde, and more. Reptile will mark Singer’s feature film debut.

The movie is written by Singer along with Benjamin Brewer whose credits include The Trust and Beneath Contempt.

grant singer 2018 cr sandy kim billboard 1548 compressed

Grant Singer

Black Label Media is well-known for bringing us such hits as La La Land and Sicario. When the movie was first announced, the team commented on working with Del Toro and Singer in a joint statement:

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with one of the most talented emerging filmmakers, Grant Singer on his original script alongside the brilliant Benicio Del Toro, Grant is a bold storyteller who has crafted a sophisticated, visceral psychological thriller and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to make something truly haunting and suspenseful that will resonate with the audience long after the film ends.”

Black Label Media will produce and finance Reptile, led by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill. Seth Spector will co-produce. Benicio Del Toro will also produce.

Netflix has previously teamed up with Black Label Media on Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Reptile starting off with the first-look trailer:

What’s the plot of Reptile?

Here’s the official logline for Reptile:

“Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

REPTILE 20211117 14427r

Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile. Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023

Who is cast in Reptile?

cast grid for reptile netflix movie

Cast grid for Netflix’s Reptile movie

Variety revealed in December 2020 that Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro would star in Reptile as Nichols, a hardened New England detective. Nichols is described as unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.

Del Toro’s most recent credits include The French Dispatch, No Sudden Move and Escape at Dannemora. 

Since then, we’ve learned the following will also star in the new thriller:

  • Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)
  • Justin Timberlake (In Time, Trolls)
  • Frances Fisher (Titanic) as Camille Grady
  • Michael Pitt (The Dreamers) as Eli Philips
  • Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (Revenge)
  • Karl Glusman (Love)
  • Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne) as Dan Cleary
  • Owen Teague (It) as Rudi Rackozy
  • Matilda Lutz (Revenge, Rings)
  • Eric Bogosian (Succession)
  • Domenick Lombardozzi (Cold Pursuit)

What’s the production status of Reptile?

Production for Netflix’s Reptile was set to begin on September 13, 2021, and wrap on November 15, 2021. It eventually got underway on September 20th (according to Variety Insight – now Luminate Data), with the entirety of filming taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Numerous outlets picked up the movie while it was filming. JustJared acquired pictures in late September of Justin Timberlake filming on the set of the movie. MDJ Online (geo-restricted website) spotted the film crew filming at the Manely Firm law offices and in and around Marietta

What’s the Netflix release date for Reptile?

Netflix has now confirmed that Reptile will be streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 6th, 2023.

You can see more of the October 2023 Netflix Original lineup here.

Ahead of its Netflix release, the movie will be one of the 60 movies to debut at TIFF in September 2023. It’ll make its World Premiere there but will also be in select theaters starting September 29th.

reptile netflix first look tiff film festival

Picture: Netflix

REPTILE 20211104 11725r

Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Ato Essandoh as Dan Cleary in Reptile. Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023

Reptile n 00 40 14 07r

Reptile. Justin Timberlake as Will Grady in Reptile. Cr. Netflix ©2023

Reptile n 00 03 08 22 R

Reptile. (L-R) Justin Timberlake as Will Grady and Frances Fisher as Camille in Reptile. Cr. Netflix ©2023

Are you looking forward to watching Reptile on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

