Benicio Del Toro’s ‘Reptile’ Gets Earlier Netflix Release Date

Netflix release dates are consistently subject to change, and that’s the case with the new upcoming thriller Reptile, which has been shifted forward a week.

The news came overnight with old release dates for Reptile were that the movie would be released in select theaters on September 29th and then debut on Netflix globally on October 6th. Now, the movie will be hitting select theaters starting September 22nd before heading to Netflix exactly a week later on Friday, September 29th.

Netflix did not provide any reason for the shift in release date.

Reptile actually made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival last week to mixed reviews. The Wrap wasn’t impressed with the title, calling it a “tiresome thriller,” concluding the movie “spends two hours teasing the audience, but its overheated density just gets annoying.”

On the other end of the spectrum, JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray was more fond, stating Reptile is a “quirky, darkly comic cop thriller with a knockout performance from Benicio del Toro.”

We’ve got lots more on Reptile in our preview of the upcoming title with all the cast, production updates, and more. We’ll also have more coverage in the coming days and weeks.

October 2023 will still have some good movies to look forward to, including the new Bill Burr-directed comedy movie Old Dads, Fair Play by Chloe Domont, and Pain Hustlers starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

The movie’s shift to late September makes Netflix’s movie lineup for the end of the month particularly stacked. We’re getting four Wes Anderson short movies from September 27 through September 30, plus we’ve also got the release of Spy Kids: Armageddon.

