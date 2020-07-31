‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix in 2019 with a smaller batch of episodes than normal. Those looking for season 6 will be disappointed as the future of the show is currently still up in the air as we’ll get into. It’s not cancelled but the future is murky to say the least.

Netflix’s anthology series is still best in class and that’s despite multiple platforms piling in on the anthology format such as CBS All Access rebooting The Twilight Zone and Hulu’s attempt with Into the Dark. The Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones created series still ranks among the best TV series on Netflix right now.

Reviews for the fifth season have faltered ever so slightly. Whether that’s because of the lower episode count or the nature of some of the content of the episodes. The third episode, which sees Miley Cyrus play a pop star currently has the lowest rating of any of the previous Black Mirror episodes.

Once again, the series featured a killer soundtrack as we’ve become accustomed to in Black Mirror and plenty of easter eggs too.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed (Last updated: 07/31/2020)

The future of the series is currently on ice due to disputes and the fact Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker have departed Endemol Shine Group to start their own new company (with Netflix’s financial backing). The pair are included in our big list of creators that have output deals with Netflix.

In January 2020, it was revealed that Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have departed from Endemol Shine Group who is the production house behind the show. Deadline notes that, at the time, they’re talking to Netflix about an overall output deal.

In July 2020, Netflix struck a “landmark deal” with Brooker and Jones taking a controlling stake in the new company called Broke and Bones. It announced that several new projects are on the way.

But as it pertains to Black Mirror, the license still remains at the old company and could remain there if Endemol and Netflix fail to come to an agreement. Deadline states:

“Three sources said that Netflix and Endemol Shine have held talks about transferring the brand, but an agreement is still thought to be some way off. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping Brooker and Jones bringing their distinctive style to other dystopian dramas, but they just won’t be badged as Black Mirror.”

So the good news is that Jones and Brooker will be working with Netflix in the future but Black Mirror could be iced due to failed negotiations.

The creators were optimistic about the future of the show soon after season 5 released on Netflix shortly after season 5 released. Speaking to Yahoo, Charlie Brooker said that “Maybe we should cast someone like Barack Obama, he’d be good.”

The show’s future seems to be tied to the creator’s ability to create new stories. Brooker said the following: “I imagine if we run out of ideas, we will stop.”

Will there be another interactive Black Mirror episode?

In the interview with Yahoo, they spoke about any future interactive episodes that could be on the table. They specifically said that “The thing is, if you’re doing an interactive episode, it needs to justify itself. There needs to be a compelling narrative reason as to why you’re using that otherwise, it is just a gimmick.”

We do know that there are no plans for a sequel to one of the most beloved episodes, San Junipero with Brooker saying he wants to keep the two happy in their new home. However, all the way back in October 2016, it was stated that there had been ideas thrown around for sequels to White Bear and Be Right Back which are two of the earlier episodes.

Notably, as part of the new agreement mentioned above, Broke and Bones have employed the talents of Russell McLean who is going to “focus on creating interactive projects” going forward.

In the meantime, Netflix has added some new icons for you to spruce up your Netflix profile including a few symbols you may notice, Waldo, the monkey from season 4 and Ashley too.

You may also be interested in a couple of semi-spinoffs too which aren’t really official but feature similar concepts.

Do you want to see Black Mirror return for season 6? Let us know in the comments.