‘Black Mirror’ Renewed At Netflix Beyond Season 7; But Will It Be A Full Season 8?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Black Mirror, the anthology series that has spent over a decade making us wary of our own technology, will return for another season.

The renewal comes amidst a wave of critical acclaim for the show’s seventh season and just ahead of the Golden Globes, where the series is hoping for some prizes. It has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

While details on the upcoming installments remain under wraps, creator Charlie Brooker suggests the series isn’t steering away from its dark roots anytime soon. “Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker revealed in a new interview with Netflix today, ahead of the Globes.

Netflix hasn’t yet defined the future return as a “Season 8” exactly; in their press release today, they simply stated, “Black Mirror will return.”

They did something similar for the past few seasons, too. This is often the case given that each season of Black Mirror features anthology episodes—usually of varying lengths and numbers—that can change throughout development. Keeping the future open allows the season to morph and take shape.

Case in point: as we reported back in 2024, the return to USS Callister (as confirmed later by Brooker) was originally set up as a limited series, though it eventually turned out to be another standalone episode in Season 7. This season, however, launched with a companion game.

The series returned with six episodes on April 10th, 2025, and spent five weeks in the global Netflix top 10s, picking up 161.9M hours watched, equating to 26.3M views. These figures were slightly down from Season 6, likely given that it was a slightly shorter season.

When asked about the show’s future in the Q&A today, Brooker noted that the creative gears are already turning. “That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away,” he said, adding a sentiment that fans of the show know all too well: “I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it.”

The renewal news arrives as the show celebrates specific accolades for Season 7 stars Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti, both of whom earned Golden Globe nods for their performances in “Common People” and “Eulogy,” respectively.

Reflecting on the varied reception to the latest batch of episodes, Brooker compared the season’s eclectic mix of genres—ranging from the space-opera of the USS Callister sequel to the haunting satire of “Common People”—to a musical compilation.

“I sometimes say that we’re now like a band,” Brooker explained. “It’s like putting together an album with a punk single, a disco number, a stadium-rock thing, a heartfelt acoustic ballad, and so on.”

Keeping with the music metaphor, Brooker was asked what kind of album Season 8, or whatever comes next, will be. He responded, “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

Beyond Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker will serve as executive producer on a new, secretive detective crime thriller limited series (that we’ve been calling Project Codename), which was officially announced last year but remains shrouded in mystery. Longtime collaborator Al Campbell is directing the series, with Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell, and Lena Headey as the only officially announced cast members so far.

Are you excited for the return of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments.