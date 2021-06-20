Netflix Developing Spinoff to Black Mirror’s USS Callister

Black Mirror has gone on a bit of a hiatus since season 5 released back in 2019. A sixth season has looked in doubt for some time due to drama behind the scenes but a spinoff of USS Callister has been long rumored and according to our sources, it’s looking like it’s moving forward.

Directed by Toby Haynes, USS Callister debuted back in December 2017 in the first episode of season 4, the second full Netflix Original season of Black Mirror.

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker wrote the episode which starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel.

Heavily influenced by the likes of Star Trek, we follow a disturbed man who works at a video game company as the CTO. We see Robert (played by Plemons) create a side videogame where he’s able to upload the consciousness of his fellow employees who torment him during his day job.

Now it’s early days but it looks like the world created in season 4 episode 1 is alive and well and coming back for a full spinoff.

We’ve seen evidence that a spinoff of the episode is moving forward but unfortunetely, information right now is extremely limited. As a result, take this with a pinch of salt until any official announcement.

It’s early days but the title is expected to be simply called Callister with no names attached.

This isn’t the first time a spinoff for U.S.S. Callister has been floated. It’s been widely rumored since the release of that episode that it could be on the horizon. Back in February 2019, Jimmi Simpson (who plays Walton in the episode) teased that Charlie Brooker has some “awesome” ideas for a spinoff adding that it’s his favorite episode and wants it to live on”.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, director of the episode Toby Haynes said:

“I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’ – it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series. I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

We also know Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are working on a number of projects for Netflix through their new production company which Netflix is believed to be invested in. As a result, they operate under an output deal for Netflix.

Black Mirror as an entity seems to be on hold while behind-the-scenes problems are ongoing. Specifically, it’s been said the rights to the series are still being held away from Netflix with a report from Deadline saying:

“Three sources said that Netflix and Endemol Shine have held talks about transferring the brand, but an agreement is still thought to be some way off. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping Brooker and Jones bringing their distinctive style to other dystopian dramas, but they just won’t be badged as Black Mirror.”

While we await any new official information over the next few weeks and months, check out this excellent breakdown of the episode from Harry’s Moving Media.

Giant Freakin Robot has also posted a report this week stating that a spinoff is happening.

We have reached out to Netflix for a comment and will report back with anything we learn.

Are you looking forward to a Callister spinoff at Netflix or would you have preferred a full season 6 of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments down below.