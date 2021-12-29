‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Has Netflix Canceled or Renewed?

It’s now been over 2 and a half years since we last got a new batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. It seems like the show is highly unlikely to return for season 6 but we do have good news. The creators of Black Mirror are working exclusively with Netflix and a USS Callister spin-off is heavily rumored to be in development. Here’s why there hasn’t been a season 6 of Black Mirror.

Before we dig into why Black Mirror season 6 is on ice, let’s bring you up to speed.

Netflix’s anthology series is still best in class and that’s despite multiple platforms piling in on the anthology format such as CBS All Access (now Paramount+) rebooting The Twilight Zone and Hulu’s attempt with Into the Dark, the Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones created series still rank among the best TV series on Netflix right now.

Reviews for the fifth season did falter ever so slightly. Whether that’s because of the lower episode count or the nature of some of the content of the episodes. The third episode, which sees Miley Cyrus play a pop star currently has the lowest rating of any of the previous Black Mirror episodes.

Of course, the show originally began its life as a Channel 4 show before Netflix picked it up exclusively for season 3 onwards. This is important for looking into why the show is on ice in just a second.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed

The future of the series is currently on ice due to disputes with the IP owner. Add to that the fact Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker have both departed Endemol Shine Group to start their own new company (with Netflix’s financial backing and an overall output deal with Netflix).

The news came in January 2020 that Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have departed from Endemol Shine Group who are the production house behind the show and ultimate rights holders.

In July 2020, Netflix struck a “landmark deal” with Brooker and Jones taking a controlling stake in the new company called Broke and Bones.

But as it pertains to Black Mirror, the license still remains at the old company and could remain there if Endemol and Netflix fail to come to an agreement. Deadline states:

“Three sources said that Netflix and Endemol Shine have held talks about transferring the brand, but an agreement is still thought to be some way off. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping Brooker and Jones bringing their distinctive style to other dystopian dramas, but they just won’t be badged as Black Mirror.”

So the good news is that Jones and Brooker will be working with Netflix in the future but Black Mirror continues to look to be on ice due to failed negotiations or the unwillingness on either side to give way to the other’s demands.

It’s also worth noting that in July 2020, Endemol Shine Group was fully taken over by their new owners Banijay Group.

The creators were optimistic about the future of the show soon after season 5 was released on Netflix. Speaking to Yahoo, Charlie Brooker said that “Maybe we should cast someone like Barack Obama, he’d be good.”

The show’s future seems to be tied to the creator’s ability to create new stories. Brooker said the following: “I imagine if we run out of ideas, we will stop.”

In 2021, we got word that Black Mirror may return, or at least one of the episodes will be. We’ve seen production listings (as have other outlets) that Netflix is actively developing a follow-up to USS Callister which came in episode 1 of season 4.

Beyond Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones produced Death to 2020 for Netflix which was released in late December 2020. They also released a follow-up entry (with Brooker taking more of a backseat role) in 2021 called Death to 2021. Jones and Brooker both served as executive producers on the quickly forgotten TV documentary, Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! released in 2021.

Will there be another interactive Black Mirror episode?

In the interview with Yahoo, the two creators spoke about any future interactive episodes that could be on the table.

They specifically said that “The thing is, if you’re doing an interactive episode, it needs to justify itself. There needs to be a compelling narrative reason as to why you’re using that otherwise, it is just a gimmick.”

We do know that there are no plans for a sequel to one of the most beloved episodes, San Junipero with Brooker saying he wants to keep the two happy in their new home. However, all the way back in October 2016, it was stated that there had been ideas thrown around for sequels to White Bear and Be Right Back which are two of the earlier episodes.

Notably, as part of the new agreement mentioned above, Broke and Bones have employed the talents of Russell McLean who is going to “focus on creating interactive projects” going forward.

Do you want to see Black Mirror return for season 6? Let us know in the comments.