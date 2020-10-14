‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Due to Start Filming in Early 2021

Cobra Kai as you may already know is coming back for season 4 at Netflix and we’ve now got a rough idea as to when season 4 is due to begin filming.

In case you missed it, Cobra Kai season 4 was announced alongside the date for season 3 of The Karate Kid spin-off series. Netflix picked up the series earlier in 2020 with seasons 1 and 2 arriving on Netflix simultaneously. Season 3 is releasing on Netflix in January 2021 and we’ve got a ton more information on that new season in our big preview.

Now quickly onto the main point here. Season 4 is currently in the writing phase according to Jon Hurwitz who serves as one of the co-creators of the spin-off season.

He also then goes onto confirm that the “plan” is to start filming in early 2021. Much of the filming for the series takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. This assumes that cases in Atlanta remain steady and that productions follow strict new regulations.

Not yet. We're writing now. Plan is to start filming in early 2021. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/OuRz9GZTQZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 11, 2020

Also in the quick question and answer session, Jon Hurwitz also revealed that they wanted to bring back Chad McQueen for season 2, some of the Okinawa scenes in season 3 will be on location, and some of is shot in Atalanta.

Jon also revealed that the writers know roughly where all the characters will end up when the show comes to an end.

We know where many of the characters are going to end up and have some specific shots in our heads. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/bCWwonf8TP — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 11, 2020

Finally, it was confirmed that the 2010 Jayden Smith Karate Kid entry takes place in an entirely different universe to Cobra Kai and the original movies.

Cobra Kai Kid, a popular YouTube Channel covering everything regarding Cobra Kai also reported on the news with his own report on the filming date.

Whether season 4 is set to be the final season of the show is something we’ll discuss at another date. We have heard of more spin-offs in the works but for now, they’re just rumor and unsubstantiated.

