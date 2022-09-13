‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6: Netflix Renewal Status and Everything We Know So Far

Roundhouse kicking its way onto the watchlists of millions of subscribers around the world, the binging has come hard and fast as the fifth season of Cobra Kai has officially been and gone on Netflix. With many people anticipating an equally exciting sixth season of Cobra Kai, we’re currently waiting on Netflix to decide the future of the series, but we expect a decision to be made soon.

Cobra Kai is an American Martial-Arts drama created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Formerly a YouTube original series, after two seasons Cobra Kai officially moved to Netflix and soared even more in popularity since. The series is a continuation of The Karate Kid movies and takes place 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid, which reignites the rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

Has Cobra Kai been renewed for season 6?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 13/09/2022)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Cobra Kai for a sixth season. However, we are already convinced that the series will be returning sometime in the near future.

We’re still waiting on the viewing figures from Netflix, but thanks to the current top ten lists from around the world as of September 13th, 2022 Cobra Kai is ranked as the number one series in dozens of countries worldwide.

Cobra Kai continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular series, and renewal should be confirmed soon.

Questions for Cobra Kai season 6

What is the future of Cobra Kai?

With Terry Silver’s cheating antics revealed to his students, all of them have turned their back on their sensei, and he was subsequently arrested for his crimes.

The future of Cobra Kai has now been thrown into serious doubt, and so too will the dojo’s place in the Sekai Taikai.

As Kim Da-Eun has a 50% stake in Cobra Kai, she may be able to overcome this hurdle and use students from her own dojos by using the Cobra Kai name and branding.

Will Mike Barnes take over Cobra Kai?

Mike revealed to Daniel and Chozen that he was promised a 50% stake in Cobra Kai by Terry Silver many years ago. While he is unsure if he could find the document or the lawyer to prove it there is a chance the former enemy of Daniel can continue to redeem himself, and Cobra Kai if he were to take over the dojos.

However, this could also lead to a potential Cobra Kai civil war if Mike Barnes leads Terry’s former students who may have to fight the students of Kim Da-Eun.

If Kreese is involved with Kim Da-Eun, we could easily see him try to manipulate the situation by getting Kim Da-Eun to stake her 50% against Barnes’ 50% in a winner takes all bet at the Sekai Takai.

What is Kreese up to?

With Kreese making his escape from prison, the only person he can now turn to is Kim Da-Eun, the granddaughter of his former master.

Silver and Kim Da-Eun were already a formidable pairing, but Kreese now has nothing to lose which makes him more dangerous than ever.

What is the future of Miyago-Do and Eagle Fang?

With Silver defeated, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang should be able to make their triumphant return and re-open their dojos, and begin training the students for the Sekai Takai.

As to who represents their respective dojos remains to be seen, but we would expect Miguel to represent Eagle Fang, and Hawk to represent Miyagi-Do. Depending on the situation with Cobra Kai, Robby could represent the dojo over Kenny, however, if Robby were to rejoin Miyagi-Do or Eagle Fang he may have to compete against either Hawk or Miguel.

Samantha will be representing Miyagi Do, and Devon Lee could once again represent Eagle Fang. As for Tory, her place in the tournament could be in doubt if the organizers of the Sekai Takai choose to ban her for not coming clean earlier about Silver’s cheating. This may also lead to Tory’s further redemption if she is allowed to compete.

When will the baby be born?

Johnny is having a baby with Carmen, and it’s not yet clear when the baby is due, which could impact Johnny’s attendance at the Sekai Takai.

Will Julie Pierce make an appearance?

Nearly all of the major characters from the original Karate Kid movies have returned to reprise their roles in Cobra Kai. The only omission so far is Julie Pierce, who was previously played by academy award-winning actress Hilary Swank.

It would be extremely fun to see Swank return to reprise her role as Julie, as the character could return to help train the students of Miyagi Do for the preparation of the Sekai Takai.

If there is a further conflict with Kim Da-Eun, it would be incredibly fun to see Julie Pierce go one-on-one with the Korean master of Tang Soo Do.

Who will return for the sixth season of Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai already has an extremely extensive cast list, but we would expect the majority of the cast to reprise their roles from the fifth season for the sixth season, including;

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen

Oona O’Brien as Devon

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

We would expect many of the minor cast members to make a return for the sixth season too.

After the arrest of Terry Silver, we can’t confirm for certain that Thomas Ian Griffith will return to reprise his role.

When can we expect to see Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix?

In the relatively short span of twenty months, we’ve seen the release of three seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix, starting with season 3 in January 2021, and most recently the fifth season in September 2022.

While subscribers have already become used to seeing new seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix on a semi-regular basis, the wait for a sixth season could be the longest yet.

First of all, Netflix has yet to renew Cobra Kai for a sixth season, and second, the showrunners of the series have been working on Obliterated, their brand new project for Netflix, which isn’t expected to end filming until November 2022.

This means once Cobra Kai is renewed, we aren’t expecting filming to begin until sometime in 2023. This also means that we may not see the return of Cobra Kai until late 2023, or a more realistic release date sometime in 2024.

Will season 6 be the last of Cobra Kai?

Until renewal is confirmed we can’t say for certain that season 6 of Cobra Kai will be the series’ last.

At the very least we can’t see Cobra Kai going beyond the seventh season as many of the story arcs for the characters are beginning to come to an end.

We’ve seen the redemption of many of the former Cobra Kai students such as Miguel, Robby, Tory, and Hawk, not to mention Johnny Lawrence has set aside his differences with Daniel LaRusso and made a considerable step forward to taking his role as a father seriously.

Would you like to see a sixth season of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!