‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Releasing in 3 Parts Starting in July 2024

Netflix is giving Cobra fans an extra-large send-off. The sixth and final season will be released in three parts, starting in July 2024 and ending with a “Grand Finale” in 2025.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started out as a YouTube Original. However, once the site dropped making original content, Cobra Kai moved to its new and exclusive home, with its third season debuting on the platform on New Year’s Day 2021. The series has gone from strength to strength with every new season, amassing a worldwide audience of tens of millions of fans.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release Schedule

The sixth and final season will be released in three parts on Netflix.

Part 1 premieres on Netflix on July 18th, 2024.

Part 2 arrives four months later, premiering on November 28th, 2025.

The series will conclude with a “Grand Finale” scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed that we’re getting an extra-large send-off for Cobra Kai, with 15 episodes for the final season.

We expect that parts 1 and 2 will feature seven episodes each. That means the fifteenth and final episode of Cobra Kai, advertised as the grand finale, could have the highest runtime of the entire series.

New Images of Cobra Kai Season 6

Alongside announcing the season 6 release date, Netflix has released exciting new images of the final season.

