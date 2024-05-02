Netflix News and Previews Cobra Kai

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Releasing in 3 Parts Starting in July 2024

We'll be getting two batches in 2024 with a grand finale coming in 2025.

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Netflix is giving Cobra fans an extra-large send-off. The sixth and final season will be released in three parts, starting in July 2024 and ending with a “Grand Finale” in 2025.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started out as a YouTube Original. However, once the site dropped making original content, Cobra Kai moved to its new and exclusive home, with its third season debuting on the platform on New Year’s Day 2021. The series has gone from strength to strength with every new season, amassing a worldwide audience of tens of millions of fans.

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Male Cast

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release Schedule

The sixth and final season will be released in three parts on Netflix.

Part 1 premieres on Netflix on July 18th, 2024.

Part 2 arrives four months later, premiering on November 28th, 2025.

The series will conclude with a “Grand Finale” scheduled to be released sometime in 2025.

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed that we’re getting an extra-large send-off for Cobra Kai, with 15 episodes for the final season.

We expect that parts 1 and 2 will feature seven episodes each. That means the fifteenth and final episode of Cobra Kai, advertised as the grand finale, could have the highest runtime of the entire series.

New Images of Cobra Kai Season 6

Alongside announcing the season 6 release date, Netflix has released exciting new images of the final season.

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Female Cast

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Oona O’Brien as Devon Lee, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, and Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 John Kreese

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Kenny

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn Payne, and Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Miyagi Do Fighters

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Khalil Everage as Chris, Nathaniel Oh as Nate, Griffin Santopeitro as Anthony Larusso, Owen Morgan as Bert, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Chozen

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 To Be Released In 3 Parts Starting In July 2024 Jonny Lawrence

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Rose Bianco as Rosa in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

How excited are you for the release of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

