Seasons 1-2 of ‘Cobra Kai’ Coming to Netflix in August 2020

It’s official, Cobra Kai is heading to Netflix and will be premiering exclusively season 3. It’s also likely that there will to be a fourth season as we’ll cover. For now, however, we know that seasons 1 & 2 will arrive on Netflix globally in August 2020.

For those unaware, Cobra Kai is the spin-off to Karate Kid Sony series that premiered its first two seasons on YouTube Premium. The series is part of the YouTube Originals lineup that has been slowly winding down as of late as YouTube pivots what it wants YouTube Premium to be.

We first got wind that a new home could be in store for Cobra Kai towards the end of May 2020. A report from Deadline further confirmed that Cobra Kai was being shopped with the respective streamer needing to promise to release the third and potentially fourth season in the future.

A further hint (but most probably unconnected) was that Netflix UK just recently got most of the Karate Kid movies added to Netflix from the Sony movie library.

Now, as of June 22nd, 2020 Netflix is set to get seasons one through three, with season three skipping release on YouTube Premium to carry the full Netflix Original branding.

In a press release, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg expressed their gratitude in finding a new global streaming home saying:

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe, we are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

When will seasons 1 & 2 of Cobra Kai be on Netflix?

Thanks to a Tweet from the See What’s Next account, we know that the first two seasons will be on Netflix globally on August 28th, 2020.

It joins a stacked month of new Netflix Originals as well as other licensed titles such as The Legend of Korra.