Cult Hit HBO Max Series ‘Search Party’ Finds New Streaming Home on Netflix US in February

More HBO Max titles are heading to Netflix! The next major addition from Warner Bros. Discovery is the genre-bending, critically acclaimed cult hit Search Party, which is set to arrive in the US in early February.

First airing in 2016 on TNT for two seasons before jumping to a binge-release for season 3 on HBO Max, then, a split release for season 4 and back to binge on season 5, the dark comedy is one of those shows that has defined how good Warner Bros. Television is at creating great and consistent titles over the years even if they don’t find huge global audiences.

We can confirm that Search Party will be available on Netflix US starting Thursday, February 5th, 2026. It’s expected that it’ll be all 5 seasons (50 episodes).

The addition to Netflix is welcome, since the show was one of the many owned titles that were unceremoniously removed from HBO Max, with most reports and chatter online discussing that it was yanked in the Summer of 2025.

This continues Netflix’s licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Television and HBO and HBO Max, which has ramped up significantly in recent years and will no doubt continue to grow as Netflix acquired Warner Bros. and its studios.

What is Search Party about?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, the series begins as a hipster noir. It follows Dory Sief, a fragile, frustrated twentysomething living in Brooklyn who becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a college acquaintance she barely knew, Chantal Witherbottom.

Dory drags her self-absorbed friends into a bumbling investigation, but what starts as a quirky mystery quickly spirals into a dark thriller involving murder, cover-ups, court trials, and eventually… well, let’s just say things get weird in later seasons.

The official synopsis for Season 1 reads:

“Search Party centers on Dory (Alia Shawkat), a fragile, frustrated, life-long doormat who’s not particularly proud of her impact on the world, mostly because she hasn’t had one. Dory becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a college acquaintance, Chantal Witherbottom, leading her and her friends down a dark path.”

Search Party is rare in that it successfully shifts genres every season, going from mystery to Hitchcockian thriller to courtroom drama to psychological horror, allwhile keeping its comedy roots.

Who is in the cast?

The series is anchored by Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) as Dory. She is supported by an excellent ensemble that includes:

John Early as Elliott Goss

as Elliott Goss John Reynolds (Stranger Things) as Drew Gardner

(Stranger Things) as Drew Gardner Meredith Hagner as Portia Davenport

as Portia Davenport Brandon Micheal Hall as Julian

The show also features an incredible roster of guest stars throughout its run, including Rosie Perez, Ron Livingston, Susan Sarandon, and everybody’s favorite, Jeff Goldblum.

Will you be joining the search when Search Party lands on February 5th? Let us know in the comments below! For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout February 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.