‘Cunk on Cinema’ Sets Netflix November 2026 Release Date & Features Huge Hollywood Stars

After Cunk on Earth’s breakout success, Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk to get exclusive insight into the world of cinema: how it started, how it’s going, and the future it holds. For a well-rounded view, she’s catching up with some of the biggest names in the industry, from Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch to seminal action filmmaker Michael Bay. Cunk on Cinema hits Netflix on November 15, 2026.

Whether she’s discussing Britain, politics, Earth, or just ponderout life — nobody has a perspective quite like Philomena Cunk. The critically acclaimed faux documentaries from actress Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror) are wildly popular, and next up, viewers will get a unique look at the 100+ year history of cinema through the lens of Philomena Cunk. The upcoming faux documentary, titled Cunk on Cinema, is coming soon to the BBC and Netflix.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

The upcoming 3-part series is described as Cunk’s “most glamorous” to date, as she charts the history of cinema, from its humble beginnings, through the New Wave filmmakers of ’60s cinema. She also ponders what the future holds for film, especially with the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence. Check out the official description down below:

The three-part series will uncover the invention of the camera, to the New Wave filmmakers of the 60s, right up to the entrance of CGI and what the future of AI holds. Cunk will attempt to demystify it all while sitting in lumpy seats with stale popcorn, asking herself where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can’t it tell us?

Black Mirror‘s Charlie Brooker leads a team or writers including Diane Morgan herself, alongside Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Dan Maier, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale, Kali Varghese, and Sam Ward. Al Campbell (Cunk on Life, Inside No. 9) directs all three episodes.

When is Cunk on Cinema coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Cunk on Cinema arrives on November 15, 2026.

Netflix has released an official trailer for Cunk on Cinema.

Which guests are quizzed in Cunk on Cinema?

In order to get a cross section of the world of cinema, Philomena Cunk is chatting to Oscar-nominated talent, spanning film directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, critics, and more. In total, Cunk interviews 23 people, including a couple of the biggest names in the industry. Here’s the full like-up of guests in Cunk on Cinema:

Michael Bay — The American filmmaker behind high-concept action and sci-fi movies, best known for the Transformers franchise, as well as Bad Boys (1996), The Rock (1996), and Armageddon (1998).

— The American filmmaker behind high-concept action and sci-fi movies, best known for the Transformers franchise, as well as Bad Boys (1996), The Rock (1996), and Armageddon (1998). Benedict Cumberbatch — One of Britain’s most accomplished actors, Cumberbatch is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, as well as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also garnered great critical acclaim for his roles in The Power of the Dog (2021) and The Imitation Game (2014).

— One of Britain’s most accomplished actors, Cumberbatch is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, as well as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also garnered great critical acclaim for his roles in The Power of the Dog (2021) and The Imitation Game (2014). Daniel Pemberton — An Oscar-nominated English composer, most recently working on Project Hail Mary (2026).

— An Oscar-nominated English composer, most recently working on Project Hail Mary (2026). Steven E. de Souza — The co-screenwriter of legendary action movie Die Hard alongside Jeb Stuart.

— The co-screenwriter of legendary action movie Die Hard alongside Jeb Stuart. Seamus McGarvey — An Oscar-nominated cinematographer, best known for his work on Marvel’s The Avengers (2012).

— An Oscar-nominated cinematographer, best known for his work on Marvel’s The Avengers (2012). Mark Kermode – A film critic and musician, known as the co-presenter of the BBC Radio 4’s Screenshot.

– A film critic and musician, known as the co-presenter of the BBC Radio 4’s Screenshot. Mark Cousins — The filmmaker behind 2011 documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey.

— The filmmaker behind 2011 documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey. Isabel Stevens — The managing editor of Sight and Sound magazine.

— The managing editor of Sight and Sound magazine. Helen O’Hara — The editor-at-large at Empire Magazine

— The editor-at-large at Empire Magazine Catherine Bray — A critic at Screen International

— A critic at Screen International Bryony Dixon — The curator of silent film, BFI

— The curator of silent film, BFI David Rubin – A casting director who has worked on The English Patient, Men in Black, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

– A casting director who has worked on The English Patient, Men in Black, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Jim Dowdall — A stund performer who has worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest productions, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

— A stund performer who has worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest productions, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Kaleem Aftab — A film critic and international film festival programmer.

— A film critic and international film festival programmer. Sarah Churchwell — The author of Behold America: A history of America First and The American Dream.

— The author of Behold America: A history of America First and The American Dream. Toni Booth — The curator of film at the National Science and Media Museums.

— The curator of film at the National Science and Media Museums. Mo Moshaty — A horror specialist and Editor-in-Chief of NightTide Magazine.

— A horror specialist and Editor-in-Chief of NightTide Magazine. Shelley Cobb — Professor of film and feminist media studies, University of Southampton.

— Professor of film and feminist media studies, University of Southampton. Jim Al-Khalili — Returning interviewee, Cunk on Life, theoretical physicist, public scientist and broadcaster

— Returning interviewee, Cunk on Life, theoretical physicist, public scientist and broadcaster Harvey G. Cohen — Senior lecturer in cultural and creative industries, Kings College.

— Senior lecturer in cultural and creative industries, Kings College. Geoff Andrew — Film critic, lecturer, and writer.

— Film critic, lecturer, and writer. Monica B. Pearl — Seniorr lecturer in 20th Century American Lit, English and American Studies, University of Manchester.

— Seniorr lecturer in 20th Century American Lit, English and American Studies, University of Manchester. Ashley Jackson — Returning interviewee, Cunk on Earth.

The BBC and Netflix have not set a release date for Cunk on Cinema yet. We’ll keep you posted on the latest updates.