‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Dead to Me on Netflix is returning for season 3 which will also sadly be the shows final season. Here’s the latest and everything we know so far about what we can expect going into the final season and we’ll also cover how the showrunner will be producing new content for Netflix once Dead to Me wraps.

Dead to Me is a Netflix Original black-comedy series created by Liz Feldman. The series has fast become one of the most-watched comedy series on Netflix, having amassed an audience of over 30 million worldwide in the first season.

The soul of the series belongs to the chemistry between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. On-screen together they have been electric, making for some truly hilarious comedy, and heart-wrenching drama.

Has Netflix renewed Dead to Me for the third season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 19/05/2020)

It took a little longer than expected, but Netflix finally announced the news that Dead to Me is returning for a third and final season!

There should be no surprise that Dead to Me has been renewed again, the series featured heavily in the most popular tv series lists on Netflix. In particular, it sat at the top of the US charts the day of release.

In addition to #DeadToMe’s renewal, Netflix has formed a multi-year partnership with creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects. https://t.co/QwYJJs13ef — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 6, 2020

On the renewal, Christina Applegate took to social media to share her thoughts on the final season announcement saying “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

Fans thinking the show faced the dreaded Netflix cancelation curse should know the show was always intended to be wrapped up early and not go on for seasons and seasons. Liz Feldman in an interview said she always envisioned that it wouldn’t be “a long long-running show”.

The good news is that Liz Feldman will be sticking with Netflix once Dead to Me has concluded. She signed an overall deal which means any new projects the creator has will come to Netflix. No other new projects have yet to be announced, however.

Dead to Me season 3 production status & potential release window

Current production status: Filming Scheduled (last updated: 17/12/2020)

In September 2020 the series third season was still in the writing phase.

On September 18th, 2020 Liz Feldman took to Twitter to share that she pitched the third season “to my partners” and it’s all been approved.

Just pitched all of @deadtome Season 3 to my partners at @Netflix and they’re excited and I’m excited and I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY’RE GONNA LET ME TELL THIS STORY — Liz Feldman (@thelizfeldman) September 18, 2020

In October 2020, we learned that CBS Studios is currently eyeing to begin filming season 3 in January 2021. It had been stated in previous interviews that production wouldn’t start until December 2020 at the earliest.

Now it’s being reported by ProductionWeekly that filming is scheduled to start in January 2021. Filming will reportedly last from January 11th, 2021, and will last until April 6th, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic filming dates are subject to change.

What to expect from Dead to Me season 3

*Dead to Me Season 2 Spoiler Warning*

The Crash Aftermath

Ben, presumedly on his way to identify the body of his dead brother Steve, hit the car that Jen and Judy were in at the intersection. The struggling alcoholic had been drinking whiskey and ran through a stop sign.

It’s unclear if Ben even realized it was Jen and Judy he hit, and whether or not the pair got a glimpse of Ben before he drove away.

This will weigh heavily on Ben, who’s likely to turn to another bottle, especially if he thought he killed whoever was in the car, not to mention being on the way to identify his dead brother’s body.

Jen and Judy are conscious, but it’s unclear what injuries the pair may have sustained. If the pair learn that Ben was the one driving, we can expect an awkward confrontation between them.

Charlie finds Judy’s Letter

After searching Judy’s room for some weed, Charlie finds the letter that his mother, Jen, had written for Judy.

It’s not revealed if Charlie actually read the letter, but if he has, then he will have learned of Judy’s involvement in his father’s hit-and-run death. Not to mention, his mother’s guilt in killing Steve.

With such evidence, it would make him innocent as he is still a suspect in Steve’s disappearance.

Charlie has shown to be extremely rebellious, so he could either end up blackmailing Judy and Jen, or he’ll make their life hell because of the death of his father.

Will Jen be caught?

Jen was prepared to face the consequences of Steve’s murder and had confessed to Detective Perez. But after the pair were unable to find the body, and had a heart-to-heart, Perez let her go free.

Nick, who’s been hot on the case, was given a bag of evidence by Judy to incriminate Steve and Steve’s father. She was hoping that Nick could use the evidence to protect Jen, but upon realizing that Jen hadn’t formally confessed yet, she had to backtrack.

Charlie has the letter, Jen confessed to Perez, and the body of Steve has been found, there many threads of the web that could lead all the way back to Jen being arrested.

Who will be returning for season 3 of Dead to Me?

We can expect to see the following cast members return to reprise their roles in the third season of Dead to Me:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jen Harding Christina Applegate The Sweetest Thing, Bad Moms, Married with Children Judy Hale Linda Cardellini Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain, Avengers: Age of Ultron Charlie Harding Sam McCarthy All These Small Moments, Condor, The Blacklist Henry Harding Luke Roessler It Chapter Two, Riverdale, Descendants 3 Steve/Ben Wood James Marsden X-Men, Hairspray, Enchanted Christopher Doyle Max Jenkins The Mysteries of Laura, Crown Prince, Plus One Detective Ana Perez Diana Maria Riva What Women Want, 17 Again, The Good Guys Nick Prager Brandon Scott This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why, Grey’s Anatomy

As the series is still in early production, we’ve yet to hear of any additional cast announcements but we will leave you with an excellent table read via the cast produced for ET Online.

Before we leave you, we’d recommend heading to the Netflix Queue website (which is an official Netflix website interviewing key talent in their productions) where they interviewed Liz Feldman who spilled the beans on some of the major spoilers in season 2. It doesn’t go into much details regarding season 3 but it does reveal the following:

“but she is happy to confirm that the series will continue to navigate the complexities of friendship and grief. It will also remain committed to normalizing female anger.”

Are you looking forward to the third season of Dead to Me on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!