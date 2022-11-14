‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

We’re just days away from spending another ten episodes with Jen and Judy in the third and final season of Dead to Me. With many unknown factors about the next season, we’re happy to reveal the episode titles for the forthcoming season.

As a quick primer, here’s the official synopsis for the third season:

“Jen and Judy return for the third and final season. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law.”

Dead to Me Season 3 Episode Titles

So, let’s not waste any more time.

Here’s a breakdown of the episode titles, writers, and directors for season 3 of Dead to Me:

Episode 1 – We’ve Been Here Before Directed by Rebecca Asher Written by Liz Feldman and Emma Rathbone

Episode 2 – We Need to Talk Directed by Rebecca Asher Written by Cara DiPaolo and Celeste Hughey

Episode 3 – Look at What We Have Here Directed by Jenée LaMarque Written by Harris Danow and Kelly Hutchinson

Episode 4 – Where Do We Go Now? Directed by Jenée LaMarque Written by Jessi Klein and Jacqui Rivera

Episode 5 – We Didn’t Think This Through Directed by Rebecca Asher Written by Cara DiPaolo and Emma Rathbone

Episode 6 – We’re Gonna Beat This Thing Directed by Silver Tree Written by Jessi Klein and Kelly Hutchinson

Episode 7 – Can We Be Honest? Directed by Rebecca Asher Written by Harris Danow and Celeste Hughey

Episode 8 – We’ll Find A Way Directed by Rebecca Asher Written by Elizabeth Benjamin and Jacqui Rivera

Episode 9 – We’re Almost Out of Time Directed by Liz Feldman Written by Liz Feldman and Cara DiPaolo

Episode 10 – We’ve Reached the End Directed by Liz Feldman Written by Liz Feldman



Netflix has enjoyed having running themes throughout its episode titles as of late. Most recently, Wednesday featured the word “woe” in each title variation, and with the final season of Dead to Me, the word of the day is clearly, “we.”

Indeed, that’s one of the main themes throughout the final season because the entire show has been about the powerful combination of Judy and Jen.

For more on season 3 of Dead to Me, check out our full preview for the show’s final entry here.

Season 3 of Dead to Me arrives on Netflix globally on November 17th, 2022.

Are you excited about the final season of the Netflix comedy-drama? Let us know in the comments down below.