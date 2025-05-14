Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, & Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast in ‘Here Comes The Flood’

The Netflix Upfront is here, and with it, we just got a bunch of newly announced Netflix movies, and one of them that has definitely caught our eye is Here Comes The Flood. Although technically already announced many years ago, a new iteration of the movie has gained steam and attached three huge stars: Denzel Washington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Robert Pattinson.

As you may recall, this is Netflix’s second iteration of the project. Jason Bateman was attached to the project in 2021, with the first mention of the project in 2020, although it sounds like it’s gone through different iterations since. The script still comes from Simon Kinberg. Robert Downey Jr. was also reportedly in talks back in 2021.

Now refreshed with three new cast members, the project is gearing up for production to begin in Fall 2025. The official synopsis for the movie reads, “An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.”

Who’s starring in Here Comes The Flood?

Denzel Washington is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, known for his commanding presence and powerful performances across film and stage. He won Academy Awards for Glory (1989) and Training Day (2001).

Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to prominence with her breakout role as Marianne in the critically acclaimed series Normal People (2020), based on the novel by Sally Rooney it ultimately earned her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. More recent roles include Where the Crawdads Sing and the horror-comedy Fresh.

Robert Pattinson very much gained global fame for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a role that made him a household name among a generation of fans. Elsewhere, he’s known for roles on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory and titles like Good Time, The Lighthouse, and Tenet.

Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing for Genre Film alongside Fernando Meirelles. Samson Mucke serves as executive producer.

This is one of several new TV series and movies announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation in New York City, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing their upcoming slate. The announcements also came alongside renewals for popular series, too, including Forever, The Diplomat, Bridgerton, and My Life with the Walter Boys. The full list of announcements can be found here.

Are you excited for this new heist thriller on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!