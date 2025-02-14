‘Devil May Cry’ Netflix Anime Series: April 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

It’s been years in the making, but finally, Adi Shankar’s anime adaptation of Capcom’s beloved Devil May Cry video game is coming to Netflix in April 2025! Here’s everything we know so far about Devil May Cry.

The Devil May Cry anime was first teased by Adi Shankar in October 2018, and a month later, it was officially announced he would adapt the video game into an anime series. Created by Adi Shankar, who co-wrote the story alongside Yasuke’s Alex Larsen, he is also an executive producer with Hideaki Itsuno and Lee Seung Wook. The first look for the new series came via DROP 01 in 2023, a Netflix live-stream event where they debuted a bunch of news and the first looks for a bunch of animated titles. Think of it like a Nintendo Direct-style event.

At Geeked Week 2023, we got an additional look at the new series, so let’s dive into everything shown off there and everything else currently known about the new Devil May Cry anime series.

In September 2024, it was revealed that Devil May Cry would be released on Netflix in April 2025. During Netflix’s Geeked Week Event, it was revealed that the series will be released on April 3rd, 2025.

The opening credits have also been released. They feature fantastic new visuals, multiple references, and easter eggs to the games, set to the music of Limpbizkit’s “Rollin.”

What is Devil May Cry?

Hideki Kamiya created Devil May Cry, one of Capcom’s most popular video game franchises. Over the past 22 years, including special editions, HD remasters, and mobile games, Devil May Cry has released 14 titles. Over 29 million copies have been sold worldwide.

This animated adult series, set to consist of eight episodes, has the following logline giving you a small taste of what the story will be about:

“Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, anaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Who is behind Netflix’s Devil May Cry series?

Adi Shankar is the main creative force behind the new animated series for Capcom and Netflix. Shankar is no stranger to Netflix, having worked on the original Castlevania series and more recently served as creative director on the excellent Captain Laserhawk series that saw many Ubisoft characters bought together in a mash-up like no other. Shankar is also rumored to be working on an Assassin’s Creed animated project for Netflix.

His animation studio, Shankar Animation, and South Korean animation studio, Studio Mir, are the two studios working on the adaptation.

Talking about the project at Geeked Week 2023, Shankar said,

“Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform. Period. We had awesome partners in Studio Mir. They are one of, if not the best, animation studios that does this type of work. Their portfolio of hit after hit after hit speaks for itself.”

Who is in the voice cast for Devil May Cry

We only have one confirmed cast member for Devil May Cry, Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante. The actor is best known as Adam, the 2nd Black Power Ranger of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He has a prolific voice-acting career, having lent his voice to anime titles such as Sailor Moon, Gundam, Bleach, Dragon Ball Super, Digimon, My Hero Academia, One Piece, The Seven Deadly Sins, and lots more.

How many seasons will Devil May Cry have?

Fans can look forward to more than its eight-episode first season, with Shankar already revealing that the story will ultimately be told over a “multi-season arc.”

Are you looking forward to watching Devil May Cry on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.