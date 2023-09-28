Everything Netflix Announced at DROP 01 Event

Netflix’s first-ever DROP 01 event just wrapped yesterday afternoon, revealing new exciting shows, clips, and trailers for some of the streaming service’s most anticipated animated titles.

Much like Netflix’s TUDUM and Geeked Week events, DROP-01 is the latest promotional event by the streaming service aimed at promoting some of the most promising and exciting upcoming animated titles.

Below is everything revealed at Netflix’s DROP-01 event;

First Seven Minutes of Castlevania: Nocturne & Opening Cinematic

At the time of writing all eight episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne are now available to stream. However, during Netflix’s Drop-01 event, the first 7 minutes of the show were dropped on YouTube, alongside its incredible opening cinematic.

Giving everyone a tantalizing taste of its brand-new and exciting anime, we suspect there will be tons of subscribers tuning into Castlevania: Nocturne over the next week.

Not to mention, the incredible new cinematic for the series shows off the wonderful talent of Powerhouse Animation’s artists, and Trey Toy’s phenomenal score.

Devil May Cry Officially Announced

It’s been five years in the making, but Netflix has officially announced that Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime adaptation is in development.

South Korean animators Studio Mir, and Shankar Animation are the two studios behind the anime.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft First Look

Another anime a long time in the making, Netflix unveiled our first look at the new Tomb Raider series which has officially been given the title of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) will voice the iconic video game character, with the story confirmed to be taking place after Crystal Dyanmics’ recent Tomb Raider trilogy.

Our First Look at Sonic Prime Season 3

Fans can look forward to a third season of Sonic Prime, which will be released on Netflix on October 27th, 2023.

Our first look at season 3 sees Sonic and Shadow working together against the nefarious Nine, who after betraying Sonic is attempting to rebuild the Shatterverse his way.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Trailer Drop

The second Adi Shankar anime to feature on this list, Captain Laserhawk is a collaboration between Netflix and video game developer Ubisoft as a “love letter to the 90s.”

Fans of the beloved anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are almost certain to love Captain Laserhawk.

Blue Eye Samurai First Teaser Trailer

Coming to Netflix in November 2023, DROP-01 gave us our teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Blue Eye Samurai. Michael Green and Amber Noizumi are the two writers and showrunners behind the series.

PLUTO

There wasn’t anything new revealed for Pluto, as we’d seen the official teaser trailer for the upcoming anime back in July, and our first sneak peek was several months ago. We’re still waiting on a brand-new trailer, but we hope to see something soon.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution First Look

Netflix has become the home of the reboot of the iconic 80s cartoon He-Man & The Masters of the Universe. With Kevin Smith at the helm in 2021 we saw the release of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. At DROP-01 we received our first look at the upcoming sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off Our First Official Clip

The internet was delighted to learn that after over a decade since the live-action adaptation of Scott Pilgrim was in theatres, the cast has reunited to reprise their roles for the upcoming animated adaptation.

At DROP-01 we were treated to our first official clip of the show.

What did you think of DROP-01? Are you excited about any of the upcoming animated titles from the event?