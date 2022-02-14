‘Edens Zero’ Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

After a fantastic first season of Edens Zero, fans will be delighted to learn that more adventures are in store for Shiki and the crew of Edens Zero. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Edens Zero season 2 on Netflix.

Edens Zero is an internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese anime series by J.C. Staff and is the adaptation of the manga series of the same name by author Hiro Mashima. Many fans will recognize the distinct artwork of Mashima, who is most well known for creating Fairy Tail.

What is the renewal status of Edens Zero?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 08/12/2021)

Soon after the final episode of season 1 aired in Japan, on October 2nd, the official Twitter account for the anime announced the news in a tweet that “Shiki’s adventures will continue.”

Sadly the news was also followed up with the tragic announcement that the series anime director Yūshi Suzuki had passed away. It’s unclear how Suzuki’s passing impact the production of season 2, but we do know that more episodes will be arriving in the near future.

On February 8th, JC Staff confirmed through the anime’s official Twitter that the second season is officially in production.

How many manga chapters will the second season of Edens Zero cover?

Across the twenty-five episodes of the first season, roughly 68 chapters of the manga were covered.

After reading ahead to catch up with the story of the manga we’re predicting that the next season will end at either the 133rd or 138th chapters.

What can we expect to see from the second season of Edens Zero?

After leaving his Granbell Kingdom home, Shiki has already made a handful of friends through his adventures with Rebecca and Happy. Now the rightful captain and owner of the space ship Edens Zero, in order to return the ship to its full power Shiki has recruited the Hermit, and after the passing of Valkyrie, Homura has stepped up to take her former master’s position on the ship.

Now that all four shining stars have been assembled Shiki and the crew of Edens Zero can finally begin the journey beyond the Sakura Cosmos. However, a dangerous enemy is in pursuit, Drakken Joe and his giant space fortress, the Belial Gore!

How many more seasons can we expect of Edens Zero?

At the time of writing, there are currently 171 published manga chapters, which is just short of the 60+ chapters we expect from each season. However, the manga is still ongoing and by the time the second season has ended, there will be dozens more chapters published. This means at a minimum we would expect to see at least a third and fourth season of Edens Zero.

When is the Edens Zero season 2 Netflix release date?

With J.C. Staff recently confirming that Edens Zero is now in production, we could be several months away from the return of the anime.

It must be noted that the anime will first be broadcast in Japan before eventually arriving on Netflix. The streaming service has stepped up in recent months by releasing weekly episodes of Blue Period and Komi Can’t Communicate, however, there is no guarantee that Edens Zero season 2 will follow suit.

For now, we must wait patiently for the series to return. Hopefully, we’ll see the anime return sometime in 2022.

Are you looking forward to watching more of Edens Zero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!