‘Obsession’ Confirms Netflix US Streaming Release Date

Focus Features’ and Curry Barker’s record-breaking horror thriller Obsession is officially preparing to scare up a massive streaming audience. Following its astonishing theatrical run this past spring and its initial SVOD debut on Peacock, Netflix has officially confirmed that the runaway hit will arrive on the service on November 17th, 2026.

World premiering to rave reactions at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before hitting US theaters on May 15th, 2026, Obsession has been the undisputed horror event of the year. The film was written, directed, and edited by 26-year-old Curry Barker, who first built a massive following alongside his comedy partner Cooper Tomlinson on the YouTube sketch channel “that’s a bad idea,” before pivoting to viral horror with the micro-budget Milk & Serial.

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Partially inspired by a classic The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episode, Obsession follows Bear (played by Teen Wolf alum Michael Johnston), a fiercely lonely and selfish music store employee. Desperate to win the heart of his crush, Nikki (Superman & Lois star Inde Navarrette), Bear breaks a mysterious novelty toy known as the “One Wish Willow.” He quickly finds himself getting exactly what he asked for, only to discover that his desires come with a dark, terrifying, and deeply sinister price.

The thriller features a stellar cast, starring Johnston and Navarrette alongside Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and veteran comedian Andy Richter.

To say Obsession was a success would be an incredible understatement. Hitting US theaters on May 15th, 2026 (and later moving to PVOD on June 30th), the film proved to be a historic, lightning-in-a-bottle blockbuster for Focus Features and their biggest movie to date.

In what’s easily my personal favorite movie of the year, it’s a film that gets into the brain and you’ll struggle to shake it. It’s layered superbly for repeat viewings, and the performances make it irresistible to look away.

Filmed on a micro-budget of just $750,000, the movie went on to gross a jaw-dropping $407 million at the global box office. The film’s success has instantly catapulted Barker into the spotlight as one of Hollywood’s hottest new filmmakers (he’s already been tapped to direct an A24 reboot of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre), while simultaneously rocketing its young cast into mainstream stardom. Now, the viral phenomenon is gearing up to capture an even wider audience as it makes its transition from Peacock over to Netflix.

When exactly is Obsession coming to Netflix US?

As we’ve been tracking with our ongoing coverage of Universal Pictures movies coming in 2026 and beyond, the live-action slates for Universal and its subsidiary Focus Features follow a strict, fast-tracked 18-month Pay-1 window.

Much like we covered above with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and You, Me & Tuscany, these films don’t land on Netflix immediately. Instead, they head to Universal’s own streaming service, Peacock, for an exclusive four-month window first. Following that blueprint, Obsession made its SVOD debut on Peacock on July 17th, 2026.

Right on schedule following that four-month window, Netflix has officially confirmed that the sinister secrets of the One Wish Willow will be arriving on the platform on November 17th, 2026.

You wished for this. Obsession is coming to Netflix in the US on November 17. pic.twitter.com/UEJOqsxZQX — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2026

Once it arrives, it will remain on Netflix for ten months before rotating back to Peacock for the final four months of the Pay-1 window.

Please note that this confirmation applies to Netflix US. Other regions, like France, receive Universal titles under similar output deals, while other territories will follow separate regional licensing windows over the coming years.

Will you be checking out Obsession when it arrives on Netflix this November? Let us know in the comments down below.