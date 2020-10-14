‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

The sleeper hit for Netflix in the Fall of 2020, Emily in Paris has already gathered a notable fan base. With a large number of subscribers eager to see the series return, we can report that Netflix has yet to announce whether or not Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Still, renewal looks hopeful, and we’ll be keeping track of everything related to Emily in Paris season 2.

Emily in Paris is a Netflix Original comedy-drama series created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star. One of many, Darren Star is also an executive producer on the series, with production for the Original handled by his own company, Darren Star Productions.

Emily in Paris season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 14/10/2020)

At the time of writing Emily in Paris has been available to stream on Netflix for a little under two weeks. In that time the Original series became the most popular series on Netflix in multiple regions before being dethroned by The Haunting of Bly Manor.

It’s still too early for Netflix to decide the future of Emily in Paris. Fans of the series shouldn’t be worried, Netflix often takes several weeks to several months before the renewal of an Original is announced.

Despite a controversial start to life on Netflix, with many French critics calling out the series for its stereotyped portrayal of the French, Emily in Paris has gained enough popularity to warrant a second season.

Although, a second season may not be watched by many French subscribers.

What to expect from the second season of Emily in Paris

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, creator Darren Star gave some insight on what to expect from the second season of Emily in Paris:

In season 2, she’s [Emily] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.

After the way the season ended, it definitely appears that Emily is enjoying her life in Paris.

Emily and Gabriel finally gave in to their attraction to each other, so expect to see their budding relationship explored in season 2. With Camille, Gabriel’s ex, still on the scene we can expect to see some potentially awkward moments.

We may also see some more of the supporting cast explored, as Star expressed in another interview with Vanity Fair.

Which cast members will be returning for season 2?

Assuming that there will be no scheduling conflicts, many of the cast members, in particular, Lily Collins, have expressed their interest in returning for a second season.

We can expect to see the following cast members return in season 2:

Lily Collins – Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park – Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo – Gabriel

Samuel Arnold – Julian

Bruno Gouery – Luke

Camille Razat – Camille

William Abadie – Antione Lambert

When is the Netflix release date for Emily in Paris season 2?

Subscribers could be waiting for a significant amount of time before we see the second season of Emily in Paris. This is due, largely in part, to the current ongoing global pandemic.

To state the obvious Emily in Paris is filmed in Paris. This means the logistics of having an entire cast and crew film a television series in a separate country, in one of the busiest cities in the world, during a pandemic, is extremely challenging or nigh impossible.

Judging by the production, and release of the first season, we have a rough idea of when we could see a second season of Emily in Paris. Filming for the series took place in Paris in August 2019, with additional scenes filmed in Chicago in November. The series then dropped in October 2020, marking 14 months between the start of filming and the series release.

Assuming that the world resembles some form of normality by the Summer of 2021, there’s no reason why filming for the second season couldn’t begin then. At the earliest, we’d expect to see Emily in Paris season 2 on Netflix in the Summer of 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Emily in Paris on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!