Enola Holmes 3 Sets Summer 2026 Netflix Return; Unveils First Looks

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Image

Enola Holmes 3. (L to R) Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2025.

The game is afoot once more! Netflix has officially confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 will arrive on our screens in Summer 2026. Millie Bobby Brown returns as the titular teen sleuth for a new Mediterranean adventure that promises to be her most dangerous yet.

In case you missed it, Next on Netflix 2026 (going under the campaign name of What Next?) is here and along with it came a full(ish) slate reveal for all the new movies and series coming up in 2026 with Enola Holmes 3 taking center stage and getting a release window and several new first looks with the one above being from the movie and the clip and pictures below being from the “Discover Your Future 2025” stunt. 

While a specific day has not yet been locked in, a summer window suggests Netflix is positioning the film as a major blockbuster tentpole for the season. 

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Damsel) naturally reprises her role as Enola Holmes. She is also producing the film through her company, PCMA Productions. Returning alongside her is Louis Partridge (Pistol), likely reprising his role as Lord Tewkesbury. We’ll also see the return of Himesh Patel (Station Eleven, Yesterday) as Dr. John Watson, a character introduced to great acclaim in the second film.

Netflix’s Most Watched Series And Movies Ever

In case you missed it, there is a shake-up in leadership behind the camera. Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, Adolescence) has taken over directing duties from Harry Bradbeer, who helmed the first two films. Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) returns as the screenwriter, basing the script on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. Filming on the sequel took place through the Spring and into the Summer of 2025. 

The movie also got a spot in the video released alongside the Next on Netflix 2026 reveals:

First Looks Enola Holmes 3

Pictures: Netflix / See What’s Next

Are you excited for the return of Enola Holmes in 2026? Let us know in the comments down below. 

PosterRating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Crime, Drama, Mystery
Director: Harry Bradbeer
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter
Added to Netflix: September 23rd, 2020


